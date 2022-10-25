This property at Carrowreagh Road is situated at the end of a long-shared lane about two miles from Garvagh.

The original stone farmhouse is derelict and there is no planning permission currently on the site.

The land available runs to 40.31 acres.

This is a neat block suitable for neighbours or someone wishing to acquire a useful out farm. There is no mains water.

It comprises 23.13 acres cutting and grazing type land, 3.5 acres wet, 1.68 dry black grazing and 12.00 Acres overcut moss and bushes.

Occasionally wild Red Deer can be seen on the land which roam the Kilrea/Garvagh countryside.

Contact McIlrath & Sons Ltd, 29 Maghera St, Kilrea, Coleraine BT51 5QN, 028 2954 0588 for more details.

