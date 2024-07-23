44-year-old man arrested after running off from police in Co Down

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences after officers on proactive patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle in Hillsborough in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 23rd July.

Inspector Carson said: “At around 12.45am, officers stopped with a stationary vehicle in the McKee's Dam area. The driver of the vehicle was asked to get out to speak with officers, but made off instead.

"He stopped again nearby and a subsequent search of his vehicle uncovered a quantity of suspected Class A Controlled drugs, an amount of cash, tobacco products and a number of high-value electronic items.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drugs, handling stolen goods and possession of criminal property. He was taken to custody, where he remains at this time.

stock imagestock image
"A further search was carried out at his home address in Lisburn, and another amount of cash seized."

Inspector Carson continued: "Our officers work hard every day to keep people safe.

“If you have information, or concerns, about the illegal use or supply of drugs in your community, please contact us on 101.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org"