48th Annual Ile de France Show & Sale heads to Gortin

With the following flocks in attendance Carrick (Edward & Stuart Adamson), Tullyheran (Rodger & Henry Milligan) Mountnabview (David Dalzell), Mullygarry (Rodney Balfour), Slatabogie (Giles Hyndman), Garveway (Rebecca McKinley/Georgina McMullan) and Glenhoy (David Mulligan), Judge Peter Collum from Enniskillen will have the unenviable task of selecting his champion from strong Ram Lamb and Shearling Ram classes.

The pre sale show (approx 7pm will be followed by the sale). A selection of Signet recorded (Carrick, Garveway & Glenhoy flocks) stock will give farmers the opportunity to invest in some of the top performance recorded genetics within the breed. A Breed Worthy of Attention Ile de France sheep, known for their carcass excellence and maternal quality, have gained traction across Northern Ireland and beyond.

The breed continues to maintain a strong presence in shows with this year’s leading club awards going down to the final show of the season ‘Clogher Valley Show’ combining with its combination of muscling, prolificacy, and adaptability the club is delighted to welcome new breeders to celebrate the 48th year and build for their 50th anniversary sale in 2027.

Clogher Valley Show saw the show awards being settled in competitive classes under the watchful eye of Edward Adamson of Kilroot, Carrickfergus.

On the day he found his Champion in the Mountnabview flock of David Dalzell with the Reserve Champion being exhibited by Rodney Balfour’s Mullygarry flock. Another successful day in the office for the Garveway 2025 lamb crop helped the local (Augher) breeders (sisters Rebecca and Georgina) clinch the prestigious “Breeders Cup” and with his Senior Show team scoring heavily the Mullygarry Flock secured the Show Team of the Year Award for 2025. Individual recognition for Champion Male & Reserve Champion Male went to Mullygarry Lucky Larry of the Mullygarry flock as Champion and reserve going to Garveway Leo a 2025 lamb.

Champion Female went to a young ewe exhibited by Giles Hyndman of the Slatabogie flock (purchased as a ewe lamb from Tullyheran). Unbeaten in all her outings she also gained recognition being shortlisted in the Antrim Show Interbreed Championship Class, with the reserve female going to a 4 year old ewe from the Glenhoy Flock.

Catalogues can be requested prior to the sale by DM the Northern Ireland Ile de France club FB page, or contacting via text/WhatsApp, David Mulligan (00447836346908).

1 . PHOTO-2025-07-30-22-59-03.jpg Rodney Balfour with one of his many Prize winning stock which ensured success with “Show team of the year 2025” Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . PHOTO-2025-07-30-22-59-38.jpg Judge Edward Adamson at Clogher Valley show 2025 finds his Champion from the Mountnabview flock of David Dalzell with the Reserve Champion in the Mullygarry flock of Rodney Balfour Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . PHOTO-2025-07-30-22-57-53.jpg Giles Hyndman exhibit’s his prize winning ewe “Champion Female 2025” Photo: freelance Photo Sales