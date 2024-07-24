Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club are pleased to confirm that 50 entries have been received for their forthcoming National Charolais Show.

The one-day event supported by primary sponsor, Bank of Ireland, will take place at Clogher Valley Agricultural Show on Wednesday 31st July 2024.

The Clogher Valley Show is organised and run by The Clogher Valley Agricultural Society Ltd. Clogher Valley Show expects 20,000 visitors on average arrive to the 60-acre site each year. Welcoming 600 cattle, 500 sheep, 1,000 horses and hundreds of trade stands, the Clogher Valley Show is a family day out, filled with activities, competitions, education and plenty of surprises.

Judging of the Charolais cattle will begin at 9.30am sharp. Our Judge for the 2024 national show is Mr Andrew Clarke of the Teiglum Herd, Lanarkshire, Scotland. The Northern Ireland Charolais Club National Show will comprise of 15 Charolais cattle classes including Charolais cattle of all ages - cows, seniors, intermediate and junior heifers and bulls and the best pair of Charolais cattle owned by an exhibitor.

A special thanks is given from Vice Chairman of the NICC, Harry Heron to Bank of Ireland representative Richard Primrose for their continued support of the NI Charolais Club National Show.

The NI Charolais Club had an extremely successful National Show last year at Clogher Valley Agricultural Show and are very much looking forward to this year’s event.

The NI Charolais Club is excited about the forthcoming National Show and are delighted to confirm that 50 entries have been received from breeders throughout Northern Ireland.

The Club would like to take this opportunity to thank principal sponsor, Bank of Ireland. The Northern Ireland Charolais Club is indebted to Bank of Ireland, without their continued sponsorship this event would not be a success. With a dedicated Agri Business Advisor in each county, your local Agri Business Advisor is ready to take your call. They can meet you at a convenient time to discuss your farming or agri plans to expand and grow your business.

