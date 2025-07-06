5,000 voices say ‘Scrap the NAP’ – McIlveen

DUP Agriculture Spokesperson Michelle McIlveen MLA has handed over a public petition at the Northern Ireland Assembly calling on DAERA Minister Andrew Muir to scrap his deeply flawed consultation on the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition, signed by over 5,000 people from every corner of Northern Ireland, reflects widespread concern and opposition to the current proposals.

Michelle McIlveen MLA said: “This petition is a clear and powerful message from the farming community and the wider public - the current Nutrients Action Programme consultation must be scrapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over 5,000 people have signed this petition – farmers, agri-businesses, and concerned citizens – because they recognise the serious threat these proposals pose to the future of Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector. I want to sincerely thank everyone who signed, shared and promoted this petition. Your voices matter, and through this petition they were brought right to the floor of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Michelle McIlveen

"On the very morning the petition was handed in, the Minister rushed out a press statement pledging future engagement after the consultation closes. But let’s be honest – this last-minute move looks like window dressing. Engagement must be meaningful, and it must be matched by a willingness to change course,” she added.

"The proposals brought forward in this consultation were drawn up without proper collaboration with the industry and do not reflect the practical realities on the ground. If the Minister is serious about protecting our environment and our food producers, he must go back to the drawing board and start a fresh, inclusive process that works with the farming sector – not against it.

"Agriculture is not only the backbone of our rural communities – it is a vital part of the Northern Ireland economy, contributing around £2.2 billion annually and supporting tens of thousands of jobs. The sector has already made significant strides in improving environmental outcomes. What it needs now is a Minister willing to build on that progress through partnership, not punitive policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The DUP will continue to be a strong and unapologetic advocate for Northern Ireland’s farmers. We will stand with those whose livelihoods are under threat and we will continue to push for a policy that is fair, proportionate, and rooted in reality.

"The message to Minister Muir is clear: scrap the current NAP consultation and start again – with the industry at the table from day one.”