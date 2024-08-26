Despite a grim predicted forecast, the day was very pleasant with some welcome sunshine throughout the afternoon.

The fine day certainly brought the crowds out and from early morning parking spaces were at a minimum in the busy Co Tipperary village. As the day progressed the crowds swelled and by mid afternoon every part of the extensive show field was full of patrons and exhibitors. It is a credit to the voluntary show committee that the large-scale operation of the event goes off without a hitch.

This was the 66th Annual Show and the event has grown so large that it straddles several nearby fields. All the classes were superbly managed and run by countlessvolunteers, stewards and judges. The marquee was a wonderful display of home crafts, flowers, farm produce and photography, while in the adjoining fields there were classes for cattle, horses, ponies and sheep along with affiliated show jumping competitions, sheepdog trials and a dog show for all different breeds.

There was also music and entertainment in the grounds which was greatly enjoyed by the attendance and encouraged many to shake a leg on the dancefloor. The children were well catered for with lots of amusements, balloon maker and Punch and Judy show.

The day would not be complete without the customary Fancy Dress which presented some very imaginative entries.It certainly was another wonderful show and a great day for Bansha village, which also celebrated the opening of a new business, 'The Fig Tree' Tea/Coffee Rooms in the centre of the village on Wednesday. Best of luck to them in their new enterprise and congratulations to the Bansha Show Committee on a hugely successful 66th Show.

Action from the Pony Show Jumping competition at Bansha's 66th Annual Show. Pic by Martin Quinn.

The sheepdog and the sheep eye each other up at the Sheepdog Trials at Bansha's 66th Annual Show. Pic by Martin Quinn

Owen Cleary from Borrisokane was the winner of the Best Dairy Heifer at Bansha's 66th Annual Show. Pic by Martin Quinn