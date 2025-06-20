‘7 heaven’ for Owen Markey

This time it was the annual 5 Bird Championship Race along with the second Dale Channel Race.

This year saw a different race point being used in Corrin to the normal Fermoy, but they are in relatively the same area in Co. Cork.

Up first is the Corrin Race with the 5 Bird Championship being held within the Race itself. Saturday was the Racemarking for the 5 Bird Limit Championship & Corrin Race.

A total of 374 members sent 5,843 birds to Corrin in County Cork with 215 members nominating 987 birds in the 5 Bird Championship. The birds were liberated at 07:30AM in a West/Southwest Wind.

The Open winning bird from the seventh Inland Old Bird Race of the 2025 season belongs to Owen Markey of Ballyholland H.P.S in Section G.

Owen’s Corrin 1st Open Winner GB24 B 20718 has been named ‘Hollywood Oscar’. The newly crowned Open Winner is a son of "Inbound Oscar" 1st Open NIPA 17,233 Birds. Son of Moviestar 1st Open NIPA 20,042 x "97 Hen" now Dam & GDam to 4 x 1st Open NIPA Winners.

Owen had a great team performance in Winning 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th & 7th N.I.P.A. Open

‘Electric Dreams’ & Too Hot for Toni’ arriving amongst the seven to win 1st & 2nd Open NIPA Corrin 5 Bird.

SECTION C REPORT

The winner of Section C (34/767) from Corrin & Corrin 5 Bird (173 Birds) was J&D Braniff of Glen H.P.S. Joe & David win their Club of Glen. They also add another 1st & 2nd Section winner to their great season. (767 birds) and overall, in the N.I.P.A. Open they achieved a result of 16th N.I.P.A. Open (5,843 Birds).

In the 5 Bird the Braniff’s were 1st Section C (173 Birds) 5th N.I.P.A. Open 5 Bird Championship (987 Birds).

Ballycarry & District: (1/22) 1st J C Reid 1654; 2nd J C Reid 1635; 3rd J C Reid 1635; 4th J C Reid 1627; 5th J C Reid 1569; 6th J C Reid 1567

Carrick Social: (5/81) 1st T. McCreighton & Son 1634; 2nd W R McClean 1616; 3rd T. McCreighton & Son 1602; 4th Crawford & McDowell 1594; 5th W R McClean 1584; 6th W R McClean 1581

Doagh & District: D/S

Eastway H.P.S: (/) 1st Grattan Bros 1702; 2nd Grattan Bros 1701; 3rd D. McElhone & Dtr 1698; 4th Whiteside Bros 1683; 5th Whiteside Bros 1681; 6th D&J Campbell 1681

Glenarm & District: D/S

Kingsmoss: D/S

Larne & District: (4/43) 1st G K & I Moxham 1684; 2nd K&D Hagans 1658; 3rd C. Campbell 1654; 4th C. Campbell 1653; 5th G K & I Moxham 1575; 6th K&D Hagans 1570

Ligoniel & District: (18/241) 1st McMurray & Anderson 1698; 2nd C. McManus 1696; 3rd E. McAuley & Partners 1686; 4th . McAuley & Partners 1686; 5th McMurray & Anderson 1684; 6th Bingham & Seaton & Dowie 1684

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (46/634) from Corrin & Corrin 5 Bird (162 Birds) was N. Edgar & Son of Dromara H.P.S. Derek took top spot in Dromara club, while in the Section result he won 1st Section D (634 Birds). In the Overall N.I.P.A. Open the Section D man won 19th (5,843 Birds)

In the 5 Bird Derek also won 1st Section D (162 Birds) and achieved 7th N.I.P.A. Open 5 Bird Championship (987 Birds).

Colin H.P.S: (2/49) 1st O&M Monaghan 1688; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1684; 3rd J. Gregory & Sons 1660; 4th O&M Monaghan 1654; 5th O&M Monaghan 1654; 6th O&M Monaghan 1652

Derriaghy: (3/47) 1st K. Johnston 1680; 2nd W. Ringland & Son 1668; 3rd K. Johnston 1636; 4th R. Benson 1634; 5th R. Benson 1612

Dromara H.P.S: (/) 1st N. Edgar & Sons 1708; 2nd M. Russell 1707; 3rd Mr&Mrs Stevenson 1672; 4th D. Aiken 1654; 5th N. Edgar & Sons 1649; 6th D. Aiken 1646

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (/) 1st P&J Boal 1708; 2nd Mr&Mrs G. Delaney 1708; 3rd Mr&Mrs G. Delaney 1708; 4th Mr&Mrs G. Delaney 1708; 5th Aiken Bros 1706; 6th P&J Boal 1705

Glen H.P.S: (/) 1st J&D Braniff 1719; 2nd J&D Braniff 1703; 3rd J&D Braniff 1690; 4th J&D Braniff 1690; 5th J&D Braniff 1679; 6th J&D Braniff 1673

Glenavy & District: (4/174) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1682; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1660; 3rd Lilley & Withers 1629; 4th I. Gibb & Sons 1622; 5th I. Gibb & Sons 1595; 6th I. Gibb & Sons 1589

Harmony H.P.S: (5/93) 1st Abernethy & Turner 1691; 2nd S. Delaney 1681; 3rd Abernethy & Turner 1662; 4th Abernethy & Turner 1629; 5th Abernethy & Turner 1628; 6th Abernethy & Turner 1628

Hillsborough & Maze: (7/160) 1st J. Greenaway 1706; 2nd J. Greenaway 1706; 3rd J. Greenaway 1685; 4th I. Rollins & Son 1673; 5th J. Greenaway 1655; 6th Lavery Bros 1652

Lisburn & District: (25/198) 1st R. Topping & Son 1706; 2nd H. Dalzell 1683; 3rd R. Topping & Son 1672; 4th R. Topping & Son 1642; 5th R. Topping & Son 1618; 6th R. Topping & Son 1596

South Belfast H.P.S: (/) 1st T. McNally 1601; 2nd T. McNally 1558; 3rd M. Fleming 1540; 4th M. Fleming 1517; 5th T. McNally 1504

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (/) 1st P&K McCarthy 1628; 2nd P&K McCarthy 1623; 3rd P&K McCarthy 1554; 4th J P&K McCarthy 1531; 5th J. Braniff 1528; 6th J&L Smyth 1518

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (38/725) from Corrin & Corrin 5 Bird (13/62) was T&G Black of Downpatrick H.P.S. The successful partnership took the first two in their club. (177 Birds). They also topped Section F from both races (725 Birds) and overall, in the N.I.P.A. Open they obtained a great 10th & 11th finish (5,843 Birds).

In the 5 Bird they were 1st Section F (62 Birds) 4th N.I.P.A. Open 5 Bird Championship Winner (987 Birds)

Annalong: (/) 1st K. Rooney & Son 1692; 2nd K. Rooney & Son 1644; 3rd K. Rooney & Son 1609; 4th K. Rooney & Son 1567; 5th K. Rooney & Son 1556; 6th K. Rooney & Son 1538

Bangor R.P.C: (4/89) 1st R. Moore & Son 1708; 2nd R. Moore & Son 1708; 3rd Lambert & Stewart 1683; 4th Lambert & Stewart 1666; 5th Lambert & Stewart 1664; 6th R. Moore & Son 1655

Cloughey H.P.S: (3/43) 1st C&H Cully 1605; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1574; 3rd Agar Bros 1569; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1557; 5th Gordon Bros & Sons 1557; 6th C&H Cully 1555

Comber Central H.P.S: D/S

Corrigs: (5/87) 1st J. Cleland 1563; 2nd J. Cleland 1563; 3rd J. Cleland 1562; 4th J. Cleland 1553; 5th R. Shaw 1552; 6th J. Cleland 1471

Crossgar: (5/148) 1st McCartan & Woodside 1714; 2nd McCartan & Woodside 1713; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1706; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1695; 5th D. Grieves 1691; 6th D. Greives 1668

Downpatrick Premier: (11/177) 1st T&G Black 1725; 2nd T&G Black 1724; 3rd J. Crossan 1721; 4th T&G Black 1663; 5th T&G Black 1651; 6th Mrs E&N Wynn 1647

Killyleagh Central: (/) 1st C. Healy 1704; 2nd McComb Bros 1701; 3rd P. Murray 1664; 4th C. Healy 1663; 5th McComb Bros 1652; 6th R. Watson & Son 1646

Killyleagh & District: D/S

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (/) 1st Duffy & Murphy 1622; 2nd Duffy & Murphy 1553; 3rd J&J Hollinger 1544; 4th A. McDowell 1489; 5th Duffy & Murphy 1482; 6th T. McCullough 1477

Newtownards H.P.S: (8/143) 1st W. Leckey 1689; 2nd W. Leckey 1678; 3rd W. Leckey 1673; 4th W. Leckey 1636; 5th W. Leckey 1636; 6th W. Leckey 1625

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (34/777) from Corrin & Corrin 5 Bird (23/110) was Owen Markey of Ballyholland H.P.S. The Ballyholland Flyer had a superb race taking top 16 positions in his Club and 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th & 7th Section G (777 Birds) and clocking in a fantastic performance in achieving 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th & 7th N.I.P.A. Open (5,843 Birds).

In the 5 Bird Owen was 1st & 2nd Newry Centre. 1st & 2nd Section G (110 Birds) 1st & 2nd N.I.P.A. Open 5 Bird Championship Winner (987 Birds)

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (/) 1st Owen Markey 1740; 2nd Owen Markey 1736; 3rd Owen Markey 1736; 4th Owen Markey 1736; 5th Owen Markey 1733; 6th Owen Markey 1733

Banbridge H.P.S: (4/81) 1st McCracken Bros 1678; 2nd McCracken Bros 1611; 3rd McCracken Bros 1594; 4th McCracken Bros 1593; 5th R. Carson & Son 1587; 6th R. Carson & Son 1585

Drumnavady: (8/191) 1st McGrath & McParland 1696; 2nd D&K Mallen 1691; 3rd McGrath & McParland 1674; 4th McGrath & McParland 1671; 5th S. Ogle 1669; 6th McGrath & McParland 1662

Millvale: (1/13) 1st T. Mooney & Son 1675; 2nd T. Mooney & Son 1639

Newry City: (6/111) 1st Donnelly Bros 1677; 2nd Gary Hughes & Son 1661; 3rd Gary Hughes & Son 1653; 4th Donnelly Bros 1650; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1641; 6th Gary Hughes & Son 1634

Newry & District: (17/411) 1st J.F McCabe & Son 1728; 2nd J.F McCabe & Son 1726; 3rd J.F McCabe & Son 1723; 4th J.F McCabe & Son 1704; 5th J.F McCabe & Son 1702; 6th J.F McCabe & Son 1702

Up next on the programme is a Trip to Bude for a test from the channel and the Dunmanway Inland Yearling National.

