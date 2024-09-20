Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 70 year old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following an accident in Co Fermanagh yesterday (Thursday).

He has also been charged with failing to remain where accident occurred causing injury, failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused and failing to stop where accident occurred causing injury.

The charges relate to an investigation into the death of a man following a hit-and-run road traffic collision in Belleek.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Winters said: “Police received a report of a serious collision on the Boa Island Road at approximately 2.55pm on Thursday 19th September.

stock image

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services who provided first aid to the man, who was 70-year-old Richard Maze. However, he sadly died at the scene from his injuries.

“Richard was the rider of a motorcycle that was in collision with a dark-coloured car that failed to stop." Police subsequently arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the investigation. Anyone who was on the Boa Island Road between approximately 2.30pm and 2.45pm and witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash-cam footage of it, to contact police on 101, and quote reference 922 19/09/24.