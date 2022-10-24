7,000gns top at Hereford autumn sale

Purchased by DJ and JM Blaxell, Antingham, Norfolk, it is a son of Fisher 1 Prospect P464 which was breed champion at the 2019 Royal Three Counties Show, and out of Fisher 1 Eva N433, a female line which does so well for breeder Reg Hutchings, Chichester, W Sussex.

Next in the money was March 2021-born Harveybros 1 Va-Va-Voom which made the trip south from Glasgow with breeders George and Sophie Harvey and sold to a call of 5,500gns from DN and LF Williams, Llanidloes, Powys. Reserve senior male in the pre-sale show, as judged by New Zealand breeder Gray Pannett, it was named reserve bull of the year at the society’s annual awards dinner the night before. It is by the memorable Normanton 1 Laertes and out of Harveybros 1 Crocus E2. The day’s reserve grand male champion Hollybush 1 Viscount from G and R Watkins, Little Hereford, Shropshire went through the ring at 5,000gns, and joins the Barbern herd of Bernard and Barbara Rimmer, Scorton, Lancashire. Noted as being a ‘deep, very good bull’ during the judging, it is a son of Romany 1 Redemption BL R21 and out of a home-bred daughter of Australian sire Wirruna Daffy D1.