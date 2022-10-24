7,000gns top at Hereford autumn sale
The gavel went down at 7,000gns after a fast-paced exchange of bids for 21 month old Fisher 1 Valentino at the Hereford Cattle Society’s autumn show and sale at Shrewsbury Auction Centre, which saw bulls average £3,720.
Purchased by DJ and JM Blaxell, Antingham, Norfolk, it is a son of Fisher 1 Prospect P464 which was breed champion at the 2019 Royal Three Counties Show, and out of Fisher 1 Eva N433, a female line which does so well for breeder Reg Hutchings, Chichester, W Sussex.
Next in the money was March 2021-born Harveybros 1 Va-Va-Voom which made the trip south from Glasgow with breeders George and Sophie Harvey and sold to a call of 5,500gns from DN and LF Williams, Llanidloes, Powys. Reserve senior male in the pre-sale show, as judged by New Zealand breeder Gray Pannett, it was named reserve bull of the year at the society’s annual awards dinner the night before. It is by the memorable Normanton 1 Laertes and out of Harveybros 1 Crocus E2. The day’s reserve grand male champion Hollybush 1 Viscount from G and R Watkins, Little Hereford, Shropshire went through the ring at 5,000gns, and joins the Barbern herd of Bernard and Barbara Rimmer, Scorton, Lancashire. Noted as being a ‘deep, very good bull’ during the judging, it is a son of Romany 1 Redemption BL R21 and out of a home-bred daughter of Australian sire Wirruna Daffy D1.
Rempstone 1 Vegan N621 from M Ludgate, Thame changed hands at 4,800gns going to Peter Eccles of Rockness Herefords, Tranent, East Lothian. Reserve native interbreed champion at Herts County Show this summer it is by the Ludgates’ herd sire Solpoll 1 Nobility and out of a home-bred female, by Solpoll 1 Hollywood. At 3,600gns was Glenvale 1 Fanfare from Pembrokeshire breeders TG, EI and EN Thorne which makes its way across the Irish Sea to join Matthew and Rita Goulding’s Co Kerry-based Gouldingpoll herd at 3,600gns. Averages: 19 show heifers, £2,923; 14 bulls, £3,720; 3 for sale only females, £1,890.
