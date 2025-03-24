7200gns Corrick Presley sets new Simmental sale record at Dungannon

September 2023 born Corrick Presley had earlier in the day been tapped out as the Overall Supreme Champion by the pre-sale show judge Martin Cunningham, who runs a commercial herd alongside his establishing Catcairn pedigree herd at Hannahstown, Belfast, and who commented: “My choice of Champion is just a fantastic modern Simmental bull. He has length, width, and power, and has all the qualities to be a breeder’s bull that anyone would be pleased to have.”

Corrick Presley is by Seafort Gill and is out of the Team Celtic daughter Corrick Matilda. With top growth figures this bull is in the breed’s top 1% for 400, & 600 day weight, and top 10% for 200 day weight. Carrying on the theme his Terminal Production Index, and Self Replacing Index are both in the breed’s top 5%.

Purchasing the top priced bull was local breeder William Ferguson who runs 80-90 Simmental x Limousin cows alongside the Sperrin View herd of ten pedigree Simmentals, at Stewartstown, Dungannon.

Commenting Mr Ferguson said: “We had seen Corrick Presley on Facebook prior to the sale and were impressed by the bull in himself and also his performance figures. Seeing him at the market he was a bull with real length to him, full of character, style, and who walked very well. He was the colour we were looking for to breed replacements, had plenty of muscle, and right amount of bone for the type of cows that he’ll be used on.”

Back in 2019, William Ferguson had previously purchased Corrick Justice from the McIlwaine’s and who was a bull ‘who had worked really well for us.’ Of the 7200gns price Mr Ferguson said: “We really wanted to get the bull of the quality and type that we were looking for as it’s such an important investment for the herd. Corrick Presley ticked the boxes we were looking for.”

Speaking after the sale a delighted Neil McIlwaine said: “Corrick Presley is a terrific bull, and going to the sale we thought he had the full package with his pedigree, performance figures and the looks. He’s a heifer’s calf who showed successfully in the NI Simmental National Show in 2024 at Antrim, and he comes from a good breeding line. Presley has gone to a good home and a repeat buyer in the shape of William Ferguson, and we look forward to see how he goes on and does.”

Of setting a new Simmental breed record at Dungannon, Neil McIlwaine went on to say: “We are delighted to support and promote the breed at such sales as Dungannon, and it’s a thrill to set what is a record price along with a record sale average. More generally there are a lot of quality Simmental bulls being bred and sold by NI breeders which is great to see.”

The sale saw six out of the eight bulls forward sell to an average of £5477.50, up by £1897 on the year and setting a new record average for this Simmental fixture. Following the bulls, four heifers sold to average a healthy £3438.75.

Two bulls made 6000gns and with the first of these being Knockreagh Popstar from Val & Conrad Fagan from Newry, County Down. November 2023 born, this bull who stood second in his class, is by the leading sire Saltire Impressive 17, and is out of Knockreagh Kitty (ET) VG 88, a Dermotstown Delboy (ET) EX 92 daughter. Knockreagh Popstar, who carried above average figures for Maternal (Milk), and also Terminal Production and Self Replacing Indexes, sold to the Killyfaddy Farm pedigree herd of Robert Duncan, Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.

Also at this mark was the final bull in the catalogue, Drumacritten Robbie 24 (ET), from Mr WE Nelson & Mr GE Nelson, Drummacritten, Rosslea, Enniskillen. First in his class, Drumacritten Robbie is by Dermotstown Delboy (ET) EX 92, and is out of Drumacritten Dianna GP 84, a Drumlone Anchor 09 9 daughter. Buying this bull, who is in the breed’s top 5% for Calving Ease Daughters, was purchased by Ivan Henderson, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

The Nelsons also sold the day’s Overall Reserve Champion, Drumacritten Paddy 23 for 4300gns. October 2023 born, this bull is another by Saltire Impressive, and is out of Drumacritten Julie a Curaheen Gunshot daughter. Drumacritten Paddy was knocked down to G McBurney, Annalong, Co Down.

At 4000gns was the first bull in the ring in the shape of Craigy Prime from Mr WJ Dodd, Saintfield, Ballynahinch, Co Down. August 2023 born this bull, got by AI, is by Seafort Gill, the same sire as the day’s top price, and is out of Craigy Jessica L9, a Keeldrum Fabregas daughter. Another bull with above breed average Terminal Production and Self Replacing Indexes, Craigy Prime was bought by Norman Thompson, Kilaloo, Co Londonderry.

In the females, two December 2023 born heifers from Mr DG Rooney, Newry, County Down, Veaghmore Pebble and Veaghmore Paris both made 3500gns and with both being purchased by James Porter, Dromore, Co Down. The stylish Veaghmore Pebble, got by AI, is a daughter of Clonagh Tiger Gallant, and is out of Cladymore Melody, a Curaheen Dickens daughter. Veaghmore Paris, again got by AI, is sired by the 16,000gns Ranfurly Limelight L11 20, and is out of Cladymore Jane, a Kilbride Farm Dragoon 12 daughter.

1 . Val , Conrad and sons Charlie and Jack.JPG Val, Conrad and sons Charlie and Jack Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Veaghmore Paris 16 3500gns.JPG Veaghmore Paris 16 3500gns Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales