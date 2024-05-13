To mark the end of term, and for some of us four years of fun-filled learning, the Students’ Council at Loughry Campus organised a Student Formal.

My name is Keeva McAllister, and as President of the Loughry Campus Students’ Council, I have had the honour of representing the student body at Loughry this year.

Loughry’s name may have changed over the years – what was once a College of Agriculture and Food Technology, to the Food Centre to what is now, CAFRE, Loughry Campus, there’s no doubting its reputation of producing career ready graduates for the food industry continues.

Loughry Campus works in partnership with Ulster University to deliver BSc (Hons) Degrees, Foundation Degrees and Apprenticeships in Food courses.

As a higher education student diving into degree studies, I wanted a full university experience, and studying at Loughry Campus didn’t disappoint.

Now as I complete my studies and role of President of Students’ Council, I needed to make sure we finished with a great send off with our student formal.

This year our Student Formal was hosted at the Galgorm Resort. We had a night of fun with fantastic friends, which created memories which will last for many years. Thanks to those who attended and in particular a word of mention to the Lecturing and Residential Support Staff who joined us for the night and have supported us throughout our Loughry journey.

As my studies draw to a close, I will fondly remember the students and staff I made connections with whilst studying at CAFRE, Loughry Campus.

Food Degree students Alex Lamont (Coleraine) and Aimee McConville (Portadown) ready for a night of celebrations at the Loughry Campus Student Formal.

CAFRE staff who attended the Loughry Campus Student Formal, Cathy Moffett, Emeryn Erwin-Verhoeven, Judith Mullan and Fintan McCann (Head of Food Education, CAFRE).

Taking a break from work, Higher Level Apprenticeship Food students enjoyed their evening at CAFRE's Formal. Pictured are Francesca Boyd (Coleraine), Laura Mairs (Coleraine), Cara Clarke (Ballymoney) and Christine Dallas (Stewartstown).