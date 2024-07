Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An entry of 80 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 9th July sold in a steady demand from £225 to £270 for 650k at £1760 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by 620k at £1620 £260 from a Portadown producer.

Main demand for Friesian cull cows from £660 to £730 for 600k at £121 for a Glenanne farmer followed by 580k at £680 for £117.

Cull cows

Mayobridge farmer 650k £1760 £270.00; Portadown farmer 620k £1620 £261.00; Richhill farmer 756k £1920 £255.00; Aghalee farmer 710k £1690 £238.00; Portadown farmer 805k £1910 £236.00; Armagh farmer 572k £1300 £227.00; Glenanne farmer 832k £1890 £227.00; Portadown farmer 768k £1740 £226.00; Newry farmer 902k £2040 £226.00.

Friesian cull cows

Glenanne farmer 602k £730 £121.00; Newry farmer 580k £680 £117.00; Armagh farmer 674k £790 £117.00; Armagh farmer 522k £600 £114.00; Downpatrick farmer 552k £620 £112.00; Cookstown farmer 606k £660 £108.00; Armagh farmer 580k £620 £106.00; Armagh farmer 590k £630 £106.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 640k £660 £103.00.

CALVES

An entry of 210 calves sold in a very firm trade with good quality bull calves over 4 months old AA selling from £315 to £560 each for a Bessbrook farmer. The same owner sold FR bull calves selling from £240 to £380 each. Heifer AA calves from the same owner sold from £330 to £395 each.

Heifer calves

Lim £560; AA £525; AA £525; AA £475; AA £470; Lim £450; AA £440; AA £435; FR £430; AA £430.

Bull calves