80th anniversary celebrations for Annaclone and Magherally YFC

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 18th Nov 2024, 09:22 GMT
Last Saturday night Annaclone and Magherally Young Farmers club held their 80th anniversary dinner in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge with over 200 guests and friends in attendance.

Pictures by Billy Maxwell

Councillor Kyle Savage with wife Mary and Barbara Savage Photo: Billy Maxwell

Roger and Heather Heslip Photo: Billy Maxwell

Ulster Farmers' Union President William Irwin and his wife Ruth at the anniversary dinner Photo: Billy Maxwell

Adam and Lorraine Dougan Photo: Billy Maxwell

