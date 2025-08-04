822 cattle come under the hammer at Clogher

A total of 822 cattle returned a very strong demand in all sale rings at Clogher Mart on Saturday, 2nd August.

In the Fatstock Ring 230 lots listed sold easily to a very firm demand with Beef Bred Cow Heifers selling to £410 per 100kg for a 550kg Lim. to £2255.

A 630kg Ch. sold to £398 per 100kg to £2507-40 with a 680kg Lim. to £388 per 100kg to £2638-40.

Beef Bred Cows sold to £3110-40 for an 810kg Ch. to £384 per 100kg with a 760kg Lim. selling to £2857-60 at £376 per 100kg. and a 790kg Ch. sold to £2751-20 at £362 per 100kg.

Fleshed Fries Cows sold to £1988 for a 700kg to £284 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS sold to £3466-20 for a 1090kg Sim. to £318 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS sold to £3802-40 for a 970kg B/B. to £392 per 100kg Friesian Steers sold to £328 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2000-80.

FAT HEIFERS sold to £392 per 100kg x 2 for a 620kg Chars. to £2430-40. In the Store Rings Strong Steers sold to £3200 for a 745kg Lim. (£430) with a 630kg Lim. to £2790 (£443) and a 700kg Ch. to £3070 (£439).

FORWARD STEERS sold to £2600 for a 575kg Sim. (£452) with a 535kg Ch. to £2390 (£447).

MEDWEIGHT STEERS sold to £2150 for a 495kg AA. (£434) with a 475kg Ch. to £2080 (£438).

SMALLER STEERS sold to £1320 for a 345kg Lim. (£383).

HEAVY HEIFERS sold to £2750 for a 670kg Ch. (£410) with a 645kg Ch. to £2670 (£414).

FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £2500 for a 595kg Ch. (£420) with a 520kg Lim. to £2330 (£448).

MEDWEIGHT HEIFERS sold to £2170 for a 490kg Ch. (£443) with a 470kg Ch. to £2100 (£447).

SMALLER HEIFERS sold to £1670 for a 325kg Ch. (£514) with a 375kg Ch. to £1780 (£475).

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS sold to £2460 for a strong 605kg AA. (£407) with a 405kg Lim. to £2080 (£514).

LIGHTWEIGHT MALES sold to £1990 for a 385kg Lim. (£517) to a high of £587 per 100kg for a 315kg Ch. to £1850.

WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £2170 for a strong 500kg Ch. (£434) with a 445kg Lim. to £2030 (£456) LIGHTWEIGHT FEMALES sold to £1880 for a 375kg Lim. (£501) with a 335kg Lim. to £1830 (£546) and a 345kg Ch. to £1800 (£522).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS sold to £3400 and £2830.

BREEDING BULLS sold to £3500 for British White x Saler and £3450 for Ped Reg Char.

SUCKLER OUTFITS sold to £3700, £3520, and £3500.

INCALF HEIFERS sold to £3900, £3680 and £3620. BULL CALVES sold to £790 for Ch. and £770 for AA.

HEIFER CALVES sold to £1070 for Lim. REARED MALE LUMPS sold to £1380, £1320, and £1300 for Limms.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS sold to £1560 for AA. and £1400 for Ch.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers.

Omagh Producer 550kg Lim. to £410 (£2255) and 680kg Ch. to £388 (£2638-40), Coalisland Producer 630kg Ch. to £398 (£2507-40) and 750kg Ch. to £362 (£2715), Fivemiletown Producer 540kg Lim. to £386 (£2084-40) and 610kg Sim. to £360 (£2196), Ballygawley Producer 810kg Ch. to £384 (£3110-40), Beragh Producer 570kg Lim. to £384 (£2188-80) and 600kg Lim. to £364 (£2184), Ballygawley Producer 550kg B/B. to £378 (£2079) 680kg Ch. to £374 (£2543-20) and 790kg Ch. to £364 (£2875-60), Armagh Producer 760kg Lim. to £376 (£2857-60), Fivemiletown Producer 700kg Lim. to £364 (£2548), Sixmilecross Producer 760kg Ch. to £362 (£2751-20), Dungannon Producer 720kg Lim. to £362 (£2606-40), Armagh Producer 700kg Lim. to 3352 (£2464), Derrylin Producer 530kg Lim. to £352 (£1865-60), Ballyclare Producer 710kg Ch. to £350 (£2485), Omagh Producer 650kg Sim. to £350 (£2275).

Other quality Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold from £360 to £410 per 100kg.

Other Quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £336 to £348 per 100kg.

2nd Quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £312 to £332 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £284 per 100kg for a 700kg to £1988 others sold from £256 to £278 per 100kg.

Plainer Coloured & Fries Cows sold from £224 to £248 per 100kg.

Poorer type Cows sold from £197 to £216 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Pomeroy Producer 1090kg Sim. to £318 per 100kg to £3466-20. Aughnacloy 2685 for a 750kg to £350358 per 100kg for Dex. To £264 £1689-60.

FAT STEERS

B/Blue Steer sold to £392 per 100kg for a 970kg to £3802-40. Sim. Steers sold to £376 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2218-40. AA. Steers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2380-80. Ch. Steers sold to £3334 per 100kg for a 58 per 100kg for a 750kg to £2685. Lim. Steers sold to £350 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2345. Fkv. Steers sold to £334 per 100kg for a 740kg to £2471-60. Fries Steers sold to £328 per 100k for a 610kg to £2000-80.

FAT HEIFERS

Char Heifers sold to £392 per 100kg for a 620kg to £2430-40. B/B. Heifers sold to £2817-80 for a 730kg to £386 per 100kg. Lim. Heifers sold to £382 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2330-20. AA. Heifers sold to £364 per 100kg for a 580kg to £2111-20. Her Heifers sold to £356 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2100-40. Fries Heifers sold to £330 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2211.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very firm demand for an increased entry in this section with Heavy Steers selling to £3200 for a 745kg Lim. (£430) with a 630kg Lim. to £2790 (£443) and a 700kg Ch. sold to £3070 at £439 per 100kg. several other quality lots sold from £382 to £441 per 102430. 0kg.

FORWARD STEERS sold to £2600 for a 575kg Sim. (£452) a 535kg Ch. sold to £2390 (£447) with a 560kg Lim. to £2470 (£441) several other quality steers sold from £395 to £438 per 100kg for a 555kg Lim. to £2430.

LEADING PRICES:

D Connelly Trillick 745kg Lim. to £3200 (£430), W J Grey Trillick 840kg Ch. to £3180 (£379) 790kg Ch. to £3020 (£382) 770kg Lim. to £3020 (£392) and 730kg Ch. to £2800 (£384), Adam Williamson Dungannon 725kg Lim. to £3100 (£428) 685kg Lim. to £3010 (£439) 685kg Ch. to £2810 (£410) 630kg Lim. to £2790 (£443) and 680kg Ch. to £2780 (£409), T A Willis Dungannon 700kg Ch. to £3070 (£439) 665kg Ch. to £2900 (£436) and 710kg Ch. to £2880 (£406), M Harrison Portadown 695kg Lim. to £3040 (£437), J Irwin Clogher 665kg Lim. to £2930 (£441), B McQuade Armagh 695kg Ch. to £2860 (£412), V McFarland Ballygawley 675kg Ch. to £2860 (£424) and 665kg Ch. to £2820 (£424), O McElvogue Dungannon 695kg Ch. to £2860 (£412) and 655kg Ch. to £2800 (£427).

FORWARD STEERS 505 KG TO 595KG sold to £2600 for a 575kg Sim. (£452), P Hacket Newtownbutler 585kg Lim. to £2550 (£436), J McGuigan Armagh 580kg Lim. to £2810 (£433) 590kg Ch. to £2480(£420) and 575kg Ch. to £2390 (£416), S Bingham Augher 590kg Lim. to £2480 (£420) and 560kg Lim. to £2470 (£441), Adam Williamson Dungannon 575kg Lim. to £2440 (£424), O McElvogue Dungannon 535kg Lim. to £2430 (£438), Wm Jordan Gortaclare 575kg AA. to £2410 (£419) 555kg Lim. to £2320 (£418) and 550kg AA. to £2300 (£418), J McStay Lurgan 535kg Ch. to £2390 (£447) 565kg Ch. to £2360 (£418) 550kg Ch. to £2320 (£422) and 540kg AA. to £2280 (£422), V McFarland Ballygawley 570kg Ch. to £2370 (£416) and 565kg Sal. to £2280 (£404), F McStay Lurgan 590kg AA. to 32330 (£395) and 545kg Ch. to £2280 (£418).

MEDWEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG

Quality steers selling to £2150 for a 495kg AA. (£434) with a 475kg Ch. to £2080 (£438) and a 470kg Lim. to £2040 (£434).

LEADING PRICES:

M Matchett Annaghmore 495kg AA. to £2150 (£434), Wm. Jordan Gortaclare 500kg Ch. to £2120 (£424), S Bingham Augher 475kg Ch. to £2080 (£438), J Milliken Armagh 470kg Lim. to £2040 (£434) and 500kg Lim. to £1980 (£396), R M Hamilton Co. Down 470kg Her. to £2040 (£434) and 480kg Her. to £1950 (£406), L G Sloan Dungannon 500kg Ch. to £2040 (£408) and 480kg Ch. to £1980 (£413), Edergole Farms Ltd. Fivemiletown 470kg Lim. to £1910 (£406) 435kg Lim. to £1880 (£432) 425kg Lim. to £1840 (£433) 450kg Lim. to £1840 (£409) and 425kg Lim. to £1800 (£424), Ballygawley Producer 475kg Lim. to £1900 (£400) and 460kg Ch. to £1800 (£391), V McFarland Ballygawley 465kg Lim. to £1870 (£402), E McBride Ballygawley 495kg AA. to £1870 (£402) and 465kg AA. to £1800 (£387), T JMcGeary Pomeroy 425kg AA. to £1780 (£419).

SMALLER STEERS350KG & UNDER

P J O Neill Lurgan 345kg Lim. to £1320 (£383)

STORE HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with Heavy Heifers selling to £2750 for a 670kg Ch. (£410) with a 645kg Ch. to £2670 (£414). Forward Heifers sold to £2500 for a 595kg Ch. (£420) with a 520kg Lim. to £2330 (£448) and a 540kg Ch. sold to £2300 (£426).

LEADING PRICES:

P Campbell Coalisland 670kg Ch. to £2750 (£410) and 675kg Ch. to £2620 (£388), C Muldoon Strabane 675kg Lim. to £2700 (£400) and 675kg Ch. to £2600 (£385), P Hacket Newtownbutler 645kg Ch. to £2670 (£414) 660kg Ch. to £2630 (£398) and 615kg Ch. to £2490 (£405), P O Neill Beragh 605kg Lim. to £2470 (£408), P J Kelly Aughnacloy 620kg Sim. to £2310 (£373) and 610kg Ch. to £2290 (£375), A Wallace Florencecourt 635kg Her. to £2080 (£328).

FORWARD HEIFERS 520KG TO 595KG sold to £2500 for a 595kg Ch. (£420) 590kg Chars x 2 . to £2390 (£405) 575kg Lim. to £2390 (£416) and 575kg Ch. to £2340 (£407), J Cassidy Derrylin 595kg Lim. to £2400 (£403) 570kg Ch. to £2340 (£411) 580kg Par. to £2340 (£403) and 575kg AA. to £2290 (£398), P Campbell Coalisland 575kg Sim. to £2340 (£407) 565kg Ch. to £2320 (£411) 570kg Ch. to £2230 (£391) and 540kg Sim. to £2200 (£407), P O Neill Beragh 520kg Lim. to £2330 (£448) 550kg Lim. to £2320 (£422) and 550kg Lim. to £2310 (£422), D & A McFarland Beragh 540kg Ch. to £2300 (£426) and 530kg Lim. to £2230 (£421), S Bingham Augher 560kg Lim. to £2210 (£395), P J Kelly Aughnacloy 530kg Lim. to £2200 (£415).

MEDWEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2170 for a 490kg Ch. (£443) with a 470kg to £2100 (£447) and a 430kg Lim. to £1900 (£442) LEADING PRICES:

P O Neill Beragh 490kg Ch. to £2170 (£443) and 465kg Ch. to £2050 (£441), G Clendenning Fivemiletown 495kg Ch. to 32160 (£436) 470kg Ch. to £2100 (£447) 495kg Ch. to £1950 (£394) and 460kg Ch. to £1840 (£400), Dungannon Producer 490kg Ch. to £2160 (£441) 485kg Lim. to £2120 (£437) and 445kg Sim. to £1790 (£402), D & A McFarland Beragh 500kg Ch. to £2050 (£410), P Crawley Cookstown 460kg Lim. to £2030 (£441) and 430kg Lim. to £1900 (£442), J Milliken Armagh 500kg Sim. to £1900 (£380) 500kg Lim. to £1860 (£372) 485kg AA. to £1800 (£371) and 495kg AA. to £1760 (£356), J Cassidy Derrylin 475kg Lim. to £1830 (£385), A W Ferguson Newmills 445kg B/B. to £1790 (£402), P P Devlin Cookstown 465kg Ch. to £1750 (£376), J & P Trueman Ballygawley 440kg Lim. to £1730 (£393)

SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER

Quality lots in this section selling to £514 per 100kg for 325kg Chars to £1670 with a 375kg Ch. to £1780 (£475).

LEADING PRICES:

J Cassidy Rosslea 375kg Ch. to £1780 (£475) 370kg Ch. to £1720 (£465) 325kg Chars. to £1670 x 2 (£514) 335kg Ch. to £1540 (£460) and 345kg Ch. to £1480 (£429), R M Hamilton Co. Down 360kg Her. to £1480 (£411) 375kg Her. to £1440 (£384) and 330kg Her. to £1370 (£415), G McCaughey Clogher 350kg AA. to £1410 (£392) 335kg AA. to £1390 (£415) 345kg AA. to £1390 (£403) and 335kg AA. to £1380 (£412), P Devlin Cookstown 335kg Ch. to £1400 (£418), S O Callaghan Armagh 325kg AA. to £1110.

WEANLINGS

A larger entry this week sold to a very firm demand for a lot of quality weanlings on offer Strong Males sold to £2460 for a 605kg AA. (£407) with a 405kg Lim. to £2080 (£514). Lightweight Males sold to £1990 for a 385kg Lim. (£517) 355kg Lim. made £1910 (£538) with a 315kg Char. to £1850 (£587).

WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £2170 for a strong 500kg Ch. (£434) to £456 per 100kg for a 445kg Lim. to £2030 Lightweight Heifers sold to £1880 for a 375kg Lim. (£501) with a 335kg Lim. to £1830 (£546) and a 345kg Ch. sold to £1800 (£522).

LEADING PRICES:

Strong Males

B McQuade Armagh 605kg Ch. to £2460 (£407) 500kg Lim. to £2270 (£454) and 505kg Ch. to £2180 (£432), Luke Mc Cabe Rosslea 485kg Ch. to £2150 (£443), R Domer Clogher 450kg Lim. to £2140 (£476) and 410kg Lim. to £2100 (£512), F McConville Ballygawley 405kg Lim. to £2080 (£514), J Kelly Dungannon 440kg Ch. to £1880 (£427), O B Vallely Armagh 510kg AA. to £1870 (£367).

Lightweight Males sold to £1990 for a 385kg Lim. (£517 for F McConville Ballygawley. J Kelly Pomeroy 370kg Limms. to £1960 x 2 (£530) 395kg Ch. to £1900 (£481) and 385kg Lim. to £1900 (£494), M/S P J & C Monaghan Omagh 355kg Ch. to £1910 (£538), D E Lockhart Aughnacloy 380kg Sim. to £1910 (£503), Johnston Farms Clogher 390kg Daq. to £1890 (£485), E McCaffery Tempo 375kg Ch. to £1870 (£499), S Donnelly Armagh 355kg Ch. to £1860 (£524), M & N O Conner Augher 315kg Ch. to £1850 (£587)

Strong Weanling Heifers

Luke McCabe Rosslea 500kg Ch. to £2170 (£434), J Kelly Pomeroy 445kg Lim. to £2030 (£456), B Douglas Dungannon 455kg Lim. to £1980 (£435), P Hackett Clogher 440kg Ch. to £1930 (£439), R Domer Clogher 405kg Lim. to £1900 (£469).

Lightweight Heifers sold to £1880 for a 375kg Lim. (£501) 370kg Lim. to £1870 (£505) and 370kg Lim. to £1840 (£497) for T W Armstrong Tempo. Garry Stewart Dungannon 335kg Lim. to £1830 (£546), M & N O Conner Augher 395kg Ch. to £1800 (£456), K McCaffery Tempo 345kg Ch. to £1800 (£522) 340kg AA. to £1700 (£500) and 345kg Ch. to £1670 (£484), O McCaffery Tempo 400kg AA. to £1720 (£430), M/S P J & C Monaghan Omagh 340kg Ch. to £1710 (£503), Luke McCabe Rosslea 370kg Ch. to £1710 (£462), M Swift Irvinestown 385kg Lim. to £1700 (£442), J Donnelly Augher 350kg Ch. to £1690 (£483), D McFarland Beragh 370kg Lim. to £1680 (£454), B Douglas Dungannon 355kg Lim. to £1670 (£470).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good steady demand this week with a Dungannon Producer selling a Calved Heifer to £3400 Lurgan Producer £2830, £2640, £2590, £2530, and £2480 for Calved Heifers. Dungannon Producer £2620 for Calved Heifer. Dungannon Producer £2100 for Calved Heifer.

BREEDING BULLS

Derrylin Producer £3500 for British White X Saler Bull (born 13-02-2020) Fivemiletown Producer £3450 for Ped. Reg. Char. (born 06-09-2022)

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A smaller entry this week sold to a very keen demand with D Capper Portadown selling a Heifer with Bull Calf to £3700 Heifers with Heifer Calves to £3020 and £2900 and Heifer with Bull Calf to £2710. J Nugent Galbally £3520 for 2020 Cow with Bull Calf. J McCullagh Sixmilecross £3500 for Heifer with Bull Calf. K McGee Dungannon £3400 for Heifer with Bull Calf. B Mallon Eglinton £2870 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Cookstown Producer £2780 for 2018 Cow with Bull Calf, £2260 for 2020 Cow with Heifer Calf and £2200 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. R M Hamilton Co. Down £2600 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Fivemiletown Producer £2300 for Heifer with Bull Calf. J Bleeks Stewartstown £2020 for Heifer with Heifer Calf.

INCALF COWS & HEIFERS sold to a very sharp demand with P Cassidy Augher Producer selling a batch of top quality Heifers to £3900, £3680, £3620, £3120, and £2900. J Cassidy Derrylin £2460 and £2110. R Matchett Dungannon £2240 (2nd Calver) L Elliott Fivemiletown £2140 (3rd Calver).

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A very strong demand in this section with Bull Calves (under 4 weeks) selling to £790 for a Ch. to P McCorry Derrylin. G Robinson Fintona £770 and £660 for AAs. J Donnelly Augher £760 for Ch. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £570 for Lim. S O Callaghan Armagh £530 for Ch. K Rutledge Fermanagh £460, £450, £410, £400, and £370 for AAs. B Hall Fivemiletown £440 for AA.

Female Calves (under 4 weeks) P McCorry Derrylin £1070 for Lim. J Donnelly Augher £580 for Ch. G Robinson Fintona £580 and £530 for AAs. N Neal Irvinestown £520 for Spk. and £320 for AA. G Jordan Newtownbutler £380 for B/B. B Hall Fivemiletown £330 x 2 for AAs.

REARED MALE LUMPS

D Strain Armagh £1380 for Lim. Sixmilecross Producer £1320, £1300, £1290, £1160, and £1020 for Limms. K Moore Augher £1200 for Ch. and £1190 for Lim. D Doyle Trillick £1010 and £790 for AAs. S Montgomery Dungannon £930 for AA. Grovemount Livestock Dungannon £820 for AA. Omagh Producer £780 x 2 for Limms.and £650 for B/B. J P Murray Roslea £760 for Ch. E King Fintona £740 and £640 for AAs. N McFadden Portadown £700 for Lim.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS

A Watson Fivemiletown £1560 for AA. and £1300 for Lim. K Moore Augher £1400, £1380, £1110, and £1100 for Chars. J P Murray Roslea £1330 and £780 for Chars. S Murphy Brookeborough £1200 for Sal. M/S M & W Davis Castlederg £1050 for Ch. and £985 for AA. Sixmilecross Producer £890 for Sim. £670 for Her. and £660 for Ch. R Totten Lisburn £790 for Sim. J Donnelly Trillick £760 for AA. D Doyle Trillick £740 for Her. and £730 x 2 for AAs.