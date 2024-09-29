Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland (NI) consumers remain committed to having red meat on their plates, with new research from the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) indicating that more than 90 percent of consumers here purchase or eat red meat.

According to Lauren Patterson, LMC head of marketing and communications, this statistic underlines the important place red meat has on our plates.

“Consumers continue to enjoy red meat as part of a healthy balanced diet with around 2 in 3 consumers reporting to eat or purchase beef at least weekly. Where lamb is concerned, there has been no notable variation to the number of consumers reporting to eat or purchase it over the past five years, again reiterating that it remains a staple choice for family meals,” she said.

Further insights from the latest research show that consumers opting to follow vegan, vegetarian and pescatarian diets have remained static over the past five years.

MC head of marketing and communications, Lauren Patterson

Commenting Lauren said: “The fact that there has been no notable change in consumers opting to follow these alternate diets further supports the fact that red meat continues to form an important part of our regular balanced diets. We are fortunate to have access to world class, naturally produced beef and lamb packed full of vitamins and minerals vital for health. It is as important as ever to continue showcasing the value of the produce we have in the face of trends.”

A key area of work for LMC is educating and informing the public about the benefits of eating beef and lamb.

Commenting on Good Honest Food’s role in this Lauren said: “It is encouraging that the majority of NI consumers are both aware of LMC’s Good Honest Food campaign and value the irrefutable scientific evidence it provides on the natural nutritional benefits of beef and lamb. Data gleaned from our research shows that younger consumers in particular enjoy eating beef, with 96 percent reporting to eat the red meat. Furthermore, 74 percent of all consumers agree that Farm Quality Assured beef has health benefits.”

Concluding Lauren said: “It is pleasing to see that beef and lamb’s popularity among consumers of all ages remains strong and that it’s place on the menu is valued as strongly as ever. Going forward LMC will continue to promote the quality and versatility credentials of these red meats and share their positive farm to fork story with all consumers.”