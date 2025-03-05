90th anniversary celebrations for Portaferry WI

This was the eve of their first actual meeting 90 years ago. Portaferry are the second oldest surviving Institute!

Portaferry revisited the minutes from 1935 of the formation of the Institute which agreed that Portaferry would meet on the second Tuesday of each month – 90 years later they still meet on this date.

Members who had been encouraged to wear a hat, and dress in 1930’s attire rose to the challenge! Elaine pretended to be the first president, Lady Nugent and addressed members by their formal titles which used their husbands’ first name. The ladies tried to set the tone of the original meetings, but they found it extremely difficult to stay serious!

Mrs Francis Lyttle had brought in the vast array of old scrapbooks which spanned 90 years.

The workmanship and artistic skill within these scrapbooks were amazing considering their creators didn’t have google, printers or photocopiers to assist them.

This was followed by a delicious supper provided by Doreen McClements and Jill Singleton. Ros Jamieson provided the top table flowers and June Braniff gave a Vote of Thanks.

The January competition for a homemade 90th Anniversary Card was judged by one of the Portaferry Vice President, Jennifer Bryce.

The winners are as follows: 1st Jayne Martin; 2nd Margaret Baird; 3rd Margaret McGreevy

The 2025 Quiz team of Sandra Robinson, Sandra Marshall and Angela Hinds was wished good luck for the Area Heat on Wednesday, 12th February, with lifts organised for supporters.

The next meeting is entitled ‘Picture Perfect’ by Fran Kennedy, and the monthly competition is a ‘Local Picture’.

The Ards Peninsula Spring Area Meeting is being held on Wednesday, 30 April in 1st Donaghadee Presbyterian Church. Hall Tickets (£7) will be on sale at the March meeting, plus Tickets (£10) to the local Renew for Cancer Fashion Show and afternoon tea on Saturday, 29th March in Church of Ireland Hall.

As the WI need to decide on which items are representing Portaferry Institute in the Ards Peninsula Area Competitions, members are asked to bring their Photograph entitled ‘On its Own’, plus all their knitted Prem Baby Cardigans and matching Hats which the Ards Peninsula Area are collecting for the Prem Baby Unit at the Ulster Hospital.

The evening concluded with the Country Woman’s Song.

4 . 2025-AreaQuizTeamWinners-3rdYearinaRow.jpg 2025 Area Quiz Team winners - 3rd year in a row. Photo: freelance Photo Sales