9th annual Chestnutt bull sale planned for Ballymena venue

This year’s sale of bulls includes nine pedigree Charolais, eight pedigree Aberdeen Angus and one British Blue.

Over the years this sale has become a much-anticipated day for those looking for either a super easy calving Charolais stock sire or an Aberdeen Angus bred for carcass and meat yield. Reports from previous buyers are very encouraging with calves born easily and turning into great cattle, topping many sales when they are sold as either beef or stores. These bulls have been produced in a commercial way to suit their longevity and hardiness for the customer. They are ready to go to work, being shown in store condition – fit not fat!

On offer this year are two young stock bulls, being sold due to heifers coming forward. The Aberdeen Angus, Corlismore Superman is probably the most correct sire with the best carcass ever used in the Clougher herd. Ballymoney Show Champion 2022, if wanted he could have an amazing show career. In 2022, 24 months Angus heifers calved mainly unassisted to him. The Charolais stock sire on offer has his first three sons in this year’s catalogue, he is called Crossane4 Oscar by Whitecliffe James a son of Digger and out of a Texan G Dam. Either of these bulls would show in 2023 and if required David would assist. Both are quiet and correct in every way.

Bushmills Solskjaer.

This is the sixth year that sons of ‘Ellerton Independent’ are being offered. ‘Ellerton Independent’ was purchased in Stirling for 10,000gns. Victor selected this bull for his extreme length and carcass and having the shortest gestation length of all the Charolais bulls in Stirling. He is the most impressive stock bull ever in the Bushmills herd and his seven crops of calves have been easy calving. After calving from this sire for seven years with no caesareans Victor now has the confidence to recommend these Charolais bulls for use in both the suckler and dairy herds or indeed stock sires in a pedigree herd. It’s pleasing to hear positive feedback on calving ease from customers who have used Bushmills bulls in both the dairy and suckler herds.

The eight Angus bulls are all by “Lisduff Lad”. Victor believes this year’s entry of Angus bulls are exhibiting great carcases and all these bulls have been used on dairy heifers, with calving already started. These traditional bulls carry tremendous carcase and fleshing ability and would be worthy of becoming a stock sire in a pedigree or suckler herd or even the astute buyer for a dairy herd who wants to breed quality.

Clougher Rambo is an exciting addition to this year’s sale. This bull is mobile with an extreme carcass. He is black and white being out of a blue and white cow. Could be an amazing breeder of show cattle and fancy breeding heifers. Has worked.

All bulls are commercially reared produced on a different system, where they are not crept fed, grazed in their first year, fed on good quality silage with a small amount of concentrate fed pre-sale. This is going down a treat with buyers, who are catching on that the over feeding of bulls to compete in club sales inhibits their ability to work and shortens their life span.

Crossane4 Oscar - Stockbull

Purchasers can buy with complete confidence knowing that bulls have been vaccinated for BVD, Lepto and IBR and the herd has no johnes problem. All bulls are sold guaranteed to work. Facilitation will be made for anyone wishing to export.

Bulls can be viewed from 2-4pm and again from 7pm on Tuesday 14th February on the home farm. Contact David 07843152743 or Victor 07710940458.

Images of the bulls can be viewed on the ‘Clougher Farm’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

On sale day bids can be accepted online via Ballymena Mart (Mart Eye).

Clougher Rambo

Victor and David would like to wish all previous, and this year’s customers, all the very best with their purchases, and thank them for their custom.

Bushmills Samson.

Bushmills Simon

Clougher Lord Timmy

