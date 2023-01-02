A new easy solution to tackle Vitamin E crisis

Agrimin have developed a new solution after research found 75% of dairy cows have a shortfall of Vitamin E at some point of the production cycle.

The research found that in addition to the shortfall of Vitamin E – which rises to as much as 97% in very early lactation dairy cows - 89% of UK grazed grass is deficient in selenium.

Both are crucial antioxidants that are critical for cattle health in periods of stress and Agrimin have developed a new slow-release bolus range that helps cattle reach their full potential.

Callum Harvey, technical manager at Agrimin

The ESey BREEDER and ESey FINISHER boluses provide dairy cows and beef cattle with the recommended levels of vitamin E and selenium they need in periods of stress, such as transition and calving. They supply the animal’s full daily requirement of each for approximately 60 days.

For dairy cows, the ESey BREEDER bolus aids in a quicker recovery after calving, boosting milk production, colostrum quality, and productivity.

The ESey FINISHER bolus offers similar benefits to finishing beef cattle, optimising daily liveweight gain to hit target weights quicker and helping meat quality and redness.

Callum Harvey, technical manager at Agrimin, says: “These shortfalls in Vitamin E and selenium are a bit of a hidden problem but they are hugely important to cow health. Research has shown that cows rarely get up to the recommended levels and this means both the cow and the calf aren’t fulfilling their maximum potential.

“For dairy and suckler cows an imbalance means she is slower to recover and get into milk production and the calf won’t be getting everything it needs from the colostrum, slowing its development too. In finishing cattle an imbalance can reduce growth rates and so cattle will be slower to finish.

“We’ve developed an easy solution for farmers to help their cattle perform to the optimum level. By using the ESey bolus range, farmers can rest assured that their cattle are getting the recommended levels of vitamin E and selenium they need.”

The ESey range is a new antioxidant bolus that is designed to support cattle during the transition period when the cow is under stress and when vitamin E levels fall at calving.

It contains a combination of vitamin E, selenium and grape extract and is intended for adult cattle on grass or forage-based diets with a liveweight over 400 kg.

Antioxidants protect cells from oxidative stress which is key during recovery in periods of stress which can include hot weather, changes in the diet and calving.

The antioxidants in the bolus optimise the immune system in cattle and colostrum quality, accelerating calf development and reducing the incidence of scour. They also optimise liveweight gain and meat quality.

Callum adds: “Farmers face incredible pressure, and this bolus range is a simple and easy solution to making sure you get the most out of your cows.

“It can take 100 days for cows to restore Vitamin E levels following pregnancy and that means they are not fully recovered and operating at their full potential.”

