Since it was first described in the U.S. in 1987 the Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS or ‘Blue Ear’) virus has had a huge impact on the global pig industry.

As its name implies, PRRS affects both reproductive performance in the breeding herd and, in its respiratory form, growth performance in growing pig. Anyone who has experienced the symptoms of PRRS on their farm is well aware of the devastating impact on pigs weaned per sow per year and the chronic effect on health and performance in growers and finishers. The corresponding financial consequences are severe. Indeed, the estimated cost of PRRS within the EU is 1.5 billion euros i.e. approximately 5-10 euros per pig produced.

Symptoms of the disease were first recognised in Northern Ireland in 1997 and blood sampling carried out over the last 10 years has shown its gradual spread to most, although not all parts of Northern Ireland. The map produced following blood testing in 2011 quantifies the high levels of PRRS virus present and further tests in 2019 indicate that these have increased significantly since that time.

A 3-year project has recently been completed in the Cookstown area to reduce the impact of PRRS. This initiative was coordinated by Pig Regen, funded by the European Innovation Programme, DAERA and supported by Boehringer Ingelheim. The project was very successful in that it reduced the overall level of virus in the area by 20% and the number of infected units by one third. In addition the incidence of pleurisy was reduced by 70% and pericarditis by 40%.

These reductions were achieved by vaccinating sows and gilts on all farms within a short time period and increasing biosecurity on each farm. The success of the project was recently recognised at the National Pig Awards where it received the award for Innovation.

It is recognised that PRRS is a virus which mutates and recombines easily and this may lead to strains developing which are not fully covered by current vaccines. This has happened recently in Spain where a new strain of the PRRS virus has lead to a huge reduction in reproductive performance in sows and 30% moratity in pigs! Reducing the level and spread of PRRS virus on pig units and in specific geographical areas reduces the risk these infections occurring.

Given the effects that PRRS has on pig performance, the risk of mutation of the virus and the widespread incidence of the disease in NI, Pig Regen have decided to undertake a national scheme to control PRRS within NI. The aim is to use the lessons learned from the Cookstown initiative as a template to be rolled out over all pig farms in NI.

What will this mean for you as a pig producer?

Birth to bacon units - the current PRRS status will be determined through blood tests taken at slaughter. A positive result will be confirmed by blood testing 30 pigs between 10 and 12 weeks of age on the farm.

Weaner producing units - bloods will be taken from 30 pigs between 10 and 12 weeks of age on the farm.

Positive herds - will be encouraged to vaccinate breeding pigs, and in heavily infected herds weaner pigs as well.

Negative herds - some negative herds may want to vaccinate as a precaution

Monitoring - all herds will be regularly monitored to determine any change in PRRS infection.

Biosecurity - is a major factor influencing the PRRS on your unit. Advice will be provided to help improve biosecurity on all units.

Costs - other than vaccination, there will be no cost associated with this scheme. No one will visit your unit except your Vet and/or the PigRegen PRRS Project Co-ordinator.

How will you hear more about this scheme?

You will have received a flyer in the post. This is for information only, you do not need to do anything yet.

Further information will be shared at Business Development Groups and in marketing groups.

Colin Henry (project co-ordinator for Pig Regen) and/or your vet will update you when the scheme gets to your area.