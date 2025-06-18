A wet and muddy NI National show at Armagh

The judge Mr Edward Buckley from Co. Cork was delighted at the number of sheep on show and congratulated the breeders on the high standard of sheep in the ring.

In the Aged Ram class, sponsored by Connelly’s Redmills, a Two shear ram by Ashley Black Jack from Adam Gregg’s Kildowney Flock stood out for Edward. This ram had a great presence in the ring, displaying strength combined with excellent breed charactistics.

The Aged Ewe class with 15 entries of good quality ewes provided the Judge with a challenge selecting an outstanding ewe sired by Glenbrook Jack the Rip Ear from Sean & Gillian Doyle’s Loughbrae Flock.

The Lougbrae Flock was to the fore again in a highly competitive Shearling Ewe class of 26 entries. The Judge for the day selected a very stylish ewe sired by Creely Ultra. This ewe really made an impression on the Judge, as she went on to be crowned Overall Breed Champion of the National show 2025.

The Ram lamb class was equally competitive with 18 entries again the winner was a strong framed lamb sired by Kildowney Cannonball from the Loughbrae Flock.

The untrimmed Ram lamb class had 10 entries, with the Judge selected his 1st placed lamb a very smart lamb sired by Ballycreelly Viking from the Loughbrae Flock.

The ewe lamb class another competitive class with 21 entries was kindly sponsored by Connelly’s Redmills. The winner which immediately caught Edward’s eye, was a stylish lamb from Adam Gregg’s, Kildowney flock. This ewe lamb sired Whitby Dracula really impressed seeing her being crowned Reserve breed Champion on the day.

In the pairs class, sponsored by Neill Acheson a striking pair of ram lambs from J, A & J Fletcher, Loughan Moss flock were placed first. In the pair of Shearling Ewes class, a superb pair from Sean & Gillian Doyle, Loughbrae Flock gained placed first. A very strong group of three from Loughbrae Flock impressed the judge, seeing them being placed Champion Group, with Jake Wells, Whistlinthorns flock receiving Reserve Champion Group.

The Novice class saw a great increase in new young breeders, with Jake Wells Whistlinthorn’s flock being placed first with Peter Boden of Magherdroll Flock gaining second.

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Armagh show for allowing the club to host the national show once again with them. A big thank to sponsors Connelly Redmills and Neill Acheson for supporting the single and group classes.

Thank you to Judge Edward Buckly Co. Cork for making the journey up, to spend the day with breeders in the rain.

The NI Club held its first Fleece Competition at Armagh Show which was kindly sponsored by Ulster Wool. Results: Ballycreelly Flock 1st, Ashley Flock 2nd, Ballycreelly 3rd.

Show results

Ram Any Age: 1st Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock; 2nd Sean Doyle, Loughbrea Livestock; 3rd Peter Lawson, Glenbrook Flock; 4th Rodney Wilson, Aimney Flock; 5th Jake Wells, Whistlinthorn Flock; 6th Ryan Murray, Sheephaven Flock

Aged Ewe: 1st Sean and Gillian Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 2nd Kevin McCarthy, Ballyceelly Flock; 3rd Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock; 4th Peter and Claire Boden, Magheradroll Flock; 5th A&V McFadden, Ashley Flock; 6th Hannah Hylands, Ballyveter Flock

Shearling Ewe: 1st Sean and Gillian Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 2nd Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock; 3rd Emma and William Wylie, Newbridge Flock; 4th Sean and Gillian Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 5th Peter Lawson, GlenBrook Flock; 6th Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock

Ewe Lamb: 1st Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock; 2nd Sean and Gillian Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 3rd Jake Wells, Whistlinthorns FLOCK; 4th Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly FLOCK; 5th Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock; 6th Robbie Sloane, Drumlough Flock

Ram Lamb: 1st Sean and Gillian Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 2nd A&V Mcfadden, Ashley Flock; 3rd Rodney Wilson, Aimney FLOCK; 4th Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly FLOCK; 5th Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock; 6th J, A & J Fletcher, Loughanmoss FLOCK

Ram Lamb Untrimmed: 1st Sean and Gillian Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 2nd Graham Manson, Dunraven Flock; 3rd J, A &J Fletcher, Loughanmoss FLOCK; 4th A&V Mcfadden, Ashley Flock; 5th Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly FLOCK; 6th Peter Lawson, GlenBrook Flock

Pair of Lambs: 1st J, A & J Fletcher, Loughanmoss FLOCK; 2nd Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock; 3rd Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly FLOCK; 4th Rodney Wilson, Aimney FLOCK; 5th Robbie Sloane, Drumlough Flock; 6th Ryan Murray, SheepHaven Flock

Pair of Shearling Ewes: 1st Sean and Gillian Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 2nd J, A &J Fletcher, Loughanmoss FLOCK; 3rd A&V Mcfadden, Ashley Flock; 4th Peter Lawson, GlenBrook Flock; 5th Robbie Sloane, Drumlough Flock; 6th Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly FLOCK

Group of Three: 1st Sean and Gillian Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 2nd Jake Wells, Whistlinthorns FLOCK; 3rd J, A & J Fletcher, Loughanmoss FLOCK; 4th Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly FLOCK; 5th Ryan Murray, SheepHaven Flock; 6th Robbie Sloane, Drumlough Flock

Novice: 1st Jake Wells, Whistlinthorns FLOCK; 2nd Claire and Peter Boden, Magheradroll Flock; 3rd Robbie Sloane, Drumlough Flock; 4th Ryan Murray, SheepHaven Flock; 5th Emma Wylie, Newbridge Flock; 6th Katie McMurray, Mullaghglass Flock

Champion: Sean and Gillian Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock with their Shearling Ewe

Reserve Champion: Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock with his Ewe Lamb

1 . 1st Pair - Armagh Show 2025 - 0A0A2246.jpg Pair of Lambs - J,A &J Fletcher, Loughan Moss Flock Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 1st Aged Ram - Armagh Show 2025 - 0A0A2104.jpg Aged Ram - Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 1st Untrimmed Ram Lamb - Armagh Show 2025 - 3L0A8051.jpg Untrimmed ram lamb - Sean and Gillian Doyle, Loughbrea Flock Photo: freelance Photo Sales