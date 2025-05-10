A5 farmers left 'high and dry' - McIlveen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DUP Deputy Leader Michelle McIlveen has said farmers along the A5 have been left ‘high and dry’ by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir who she claims is ‘clearly asleep at the wheel’

In a recent letter to the Minister Ms McIlveen asked if land subject to vesting for the A5, which is currently subject to judicial review proceedings, is eligible for consideration when applications are made for farm payments for this forthcoming year.

In his response Mr Muir said to be eligible to apply for farm-based subsidies, the eligible land on which a farm business undertakes agricultural activity must be at their disposal on 15 May 2025 and remain in agricultural use throughout the full calendar year.

He added: “DAERA deem land to be removed from agricultural use once a fence or other barrier has been erected to prevent it being accessed by livestock and/or the farm business no longer has permission to use it for agricultural activity.

DUP Deputy Leader Michelle McIlveen alongside Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine meeting farmers impacted by A5

"The Department for Infrastructure confirmed to DAERA that it has issued no licences giving permission to former landowners to use the land vested in the 2025 scheme year for agricultural use, therefore the land is not eligible for payment. As notification was in 2024 that no access would be given in 2025, force majeure does not apply in these circumstances.”

The Minister was also asked if farmers who no longer have enough land for each of their entitlements should sell those entitlements and if he would convene an urgent information meeting for impacted farmers.

Mr Muir replied: “The Department of Infrastructure is the primary lead on the matter. I am aware of the concerns, but I am also conscious of the ongoing legal issue. As a Department, we will discharge our responsibilities in line with our legal duties.”

When asked if he had met with ministerial colleagues in DFI and the Department of Finance to discuss the issue, he replied: “The responsibility for that sits with the Department for Infrastructure and the Department of Finance. From recollection I said that I would formally raise the matter with them. I have not done so yet, but I will take that up this week.”

In response the DUP Deputy Leader said: “Farmers along the A5 corridor have been left high and dry by a Minister who is clearly asleep at the wheel. Week after week, I and others have raised urgent concerns about the devastating impact this road scheme is having on family farms yet the Minister for Agriculture has failed to act with serious effort.

"He told the Agriculture Committee he would raise farmers’ concerns with the Ministers for Infrastructure and Finance. Now we discover that he hasn’t even done that. This is not just a case of delay, it’s a total dereliction of duty.

"Farmers are losing land, livelihoods are being placed in jeopardy, and Single Farm Payments, applications due within days, are being slashed. With entitlement deadlines fast approaching, the Department’s silence is nothing short of scandalous. These farmers deserve clarity and leadership, instead they get excuses and evasions.

"Let me be clear: the Department for Infrastructure may be leading on the A5 road build, but the Department of Agriculture has a clear and unavoidable responsibility to stand up for the interests of our farming community. Hiding behind legal processes is not leadership, it’s cowardice,” she added.

"We will not stand by while the voices of our farmers are ignored. I will continue to press this Minister until he acts, not with more warm words, but with real, practical support for those on the front line of this disruption.

"It’s time this Minister remembered who he is there to serve and started doing the job for farmers.”