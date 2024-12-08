Abbey Machinery Diet Feeders: Increased capacity saves time

The McClure family from Kilraughts, Ballymoney, recently upgraded their diet feeder to a VF1500 Twin Auger Abbey Tub Feeder.

Having relied on Abbey diet feeders for many years, they decided to replace their previous machine to meet their growing herd’s needs. The VF1500 marks the McClures’ third Abbey diet feeder, chosen for its increased capacity and practical design.

With cow numbers steadily rising, the family required a larger machine and selected the VF1500 for its combination of capacity and manoeuvrability. This model is highly regarded for its low height and narrow width, making it easy to navigate around compact yards. The McClures further enhanced their feeder with a rear steering axle, improving its agility.

Brian McClure noted: “The new feeder has a 50% larger capacity but is still very workable around the yard.”

Over the years, the McClures have consistently found Abbey diet feeders to deliver exceptional performance.

Brian explained: “The Abbey Feeder produces a well-blended, easily digestible mix for our herd. The resultant TMR has a nice open texture, promoting high dry matter intakes, minimising sorting in the feed trough, and helping the animals extract maximum nutrients from their feed.”

Reliability has been another decisive factor in their loyalty to Abbey feeders.

Brian shared: “Abbey Feeders are strong, reliable, equipped with an excellent weighing system, and ensure even feed-out during discharge. If an issue ever arises, I know I’m fully supported by my local dealer, Gerard Kennedy & Sons, Dunloy. There’s no sorting at the feed barrier, and the animals are very content. I would definitely recommend the Abbey Feeder wagon to other farmers.”

The Abbey VF1500 embodies the qualities that make Abbey diet feeders a market leader:

Exceptional stability, and superior mix quality, all within a compact design.

The range includes Vertical Auger Diet Feeders and Static Feeders, available in single, double, and tri-auger models with capacities ranging from 8m³ to 46m³. Each feeder can be tailored to meet specific requirements, with a variety of optional extras.

For more than 30 years, Abbey Machinery has been at the forefront of diet feeder manufacturing.

Their reputation for reliability, durability, and strong resale value is bolstered by a well-established dealer network spanning Ireland, the UK, and internationally.

For more information on Abbey Diet Feeders, visit www.abbeymachinery.com or contact your local dealer or Abbey Sales Representative.