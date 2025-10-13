AbbeyAutoline column: Autumn is coming and winter housing beckons

Autumn has arrived on the back of an extended grazing season in many parts of Northern Ireland.

The rain that fell during the first three weeks of September delivered a welcome flush of grass and the dry spell that followed in the last week and early days of October should allow cattle and sheep to make best use of the extra forage now available to them.

But the seasons do change. And the coming weeks will see large numbers of livestock moved from the fields they are now in, to their winter accommodation. And, in many cases, this will involve the use of trailers and lorries. The reality remains that transporting livestock, even the shortest of distances, constitutes a very real and significant risk, where the health and safety of animals are concerned.

And the challenge begins the instant cattle, or sheep are grouped or penned prior to loading. It’s important that animals are not unduly stressed while this process takes place.

Autumn is coming and winter housing beckons.

The same principle holds when it comes to the actual loading process itself. Dividing gates inside the trailer or lorry should be used to ensure that animals have the least possible room to move around in, once loaded.

This approach acts to ensure that the risks of animals falling or slipping while in transit are minimised. One slip or fall can easily lead to a broken leg, leading to the immediate end of that animal’s productive life.

Transiting animals brings with it several priorities. Drivers should ensure a smooth journey, always avoiding the likes of quick cornering and sudden stops. Speeds should also be appropriate to the nature of the journey.

Many of the beef cattle and young stock brought to their winter accommodation over the coming weeks will have spent most of the past six months at grass. During this period, they could have put on up to 200kg in weight. In any normal year, this would represent a real increase in value. But given the recent strengthening of all livestock prices, a multiplier effect is now kicking-in.

Most farmers across Northern Ireland include livestock cover as part of their overall farm insurance policy. But given the exponential increase in beef and sheep prices of recent times, it’s important that farmers make certain that the insurance valuation values referenced within their policies are fully in line with current market trends.

These valuation figures can be amended at any time. Yes, there will be an increase in the premiums to be paid. But the scaling up of these payments is extremely modest, relative to the enhanced value of the animals that are covered by the policy.

Now is a good time to contact your insurance broker and discuss cover for livestock in transit and review the livestock sums insured on your policy. Underinsurance may result in your livestock claim being reduced accordingly so it’s important to review your livestock value.

October 15th marks the end of the current slurry spreading period. And, no doubt livestock farmers will want to empty their slurry tanks, if possible, prior to this date.

Mixing slurry is an inherently dangerous process. AbbeyAutoline is a longstanding member of Northern Ireland’s Farm Safety Partnership and will take every opportunity to profile the slurry mixing code. In practical terms, this means opening all the doors and windows of sheds constructed above a slatted tank prior to the mixing of slurry taking place.

If possible, mix on a windy day. Children must be always kept away from mixing areas when working with slurry and all animals should be taken out of sheds before mixing begins with external mixing points used first.

If slats are removed, exposed areas of the tank beside the pump/mixer should be covered to stop anything falling in. Once the pump or mixer has been started all operators should stay out of the building for at least 30 minutes. If someone must go into the building, then it is imperative that another adult knows what is happening, remaining outside to get help if needed.

And, finally, if an operator must re-enter a building to move the pump or change the direction of the pump, it’s imperative that they leave the shed as soon as this is done. And, again, it’s imperative that the building is not re-entered for at least another 30 minutes.

At AbbeyAutoline, we have a dedicated agricultural team who are happy to discuss your farm insurance needs. Please contact us on 0800 66 55 44 or email [email protected]