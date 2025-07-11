AbbeyAutoline column: The 2025 harvest beckons

It pays to get machinery in tip top condition ahead of harvest

There’s every indication that we’re heading for an early start to the 2025 grain harvest.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winter cereal crops have performed well in recent months and the potential for bumper yields of wheat, barley and oats is becoming a reality across many parts of Northern Ireland.

As a consequence, July is set to bring a hive of activity to our fields, with combines and precision chop harvesters in full swing. These are among the most expensive pieces of machinery on any farm, and it’s vital they are properly maintained and the same goes for tractors, trailers and balers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long working days involving high-powered machinery naturally increase the risk of fire, often caused by engine wiring looms igniting. This risk is compounded by the build-up of dust, straw and debris on hot components. In these cases, it’s important to remember that most insurance policies do not cover the cost of the component that caused the fire, only the resultant damage.

The same principle applies to field machinery failures. If, for example, a baler breaks down and the cause is confirmed as accidental damage by an authorised engineer, then the insurance policy will generally respond. However, if the issue stems from poor maintenance or general wear and tear, cover is unlikely to be available.

Straw bales can also pose a fire risk, particularly if stored before they are fully dry. Moisture within the bale can lead to a build-up of heat and, in some cases, spontaneous combustion. As a precaution, it’s wise to store straw bales outdoors for a period to allow any residual heat to dissipate.

Before bringing bales indoors, make sure that any lighting in the storage area is properly covered. An exploding bulb or exposed hot glass falling onto dry material can easily spark a blaze, a risk that is often underestimated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With harvest prospects looking positive, many arable farmers are again considering grain storage as a way to optimise market prices. It’s worth noting that grain values are included under the produce and deadstock section of most farm insurance policies and can be adjusted throughout the year to reflect market movements. If you’re storing grain on-farm, it’s important to ensure your cover reflects the actual value of your stock.

The transport of grain and straw from fields to farmyards also raises key safety and compliance issues. All vehicles, including tractors and trailers, must be fully roadworthy. Brake and indicator lights should be checked regularly, especially during this busy period, as the risks of accidents rise significantly when machinery isn’t functioning properly.

Harvest time is a highlight of the agricultural calendar. It is a moment of celebration that marks the culmination of a season’s hard work. But it’s also a time of heightened risk, particularly given the scale and power of the machinery involved.

Farmers must prioritise health and safety at all times. This is especially important now that schools have broken up for the summer holidays. Children on farms will naturally be curious about what’s happening around them, but vigilance is essential. Machinery operators must remain constantly alert to the presence of young people nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvest is a time of opportunity, but it must also be a time of caution and care. Let’s make it a safe and successful season for everyone involved.

For advice on agricultural insurance or to speak with a specialist, contact the AbbeyAutoline Farm Team on 08000 66 55 44 or visit www.abbeyautoline.co.uk/farm-insurance.