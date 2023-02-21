ABC Council supports recovery of rural businesses with DAERA funding

The Rural Business Development Grant Scheme was launched in 2022 to support the sustainable growth and recovery of rural businesses across NI after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme enabled small rural businesses to apply for grants of 50% for capital items up to the value of £4,999.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Greenfield, accompanied by the Council’s Head of Economic Development Nicola Wilson, recently visited some businesses to learn at first-hand how the funding has supported recovery and improved operational efficiency and innovation. He said: “Thanks to the owners of Anvil Tyre Centre, C&J’s Animal Farm and Knight Design and Fabrication who took the time to show me around their premises and explain how the equipment purchased is making a big difference to their business.”

Lord Mayor, Cllr Paul Greenfield along with Nicola Wilson and Joanne Millar at Anvil Tyres with Daniel and Kyle Wethers. ©Edward Byrne Photography

Daniel Weathers of Anvil Tyre Centre, Gamblestown received £4,180 towards the purchase of an air compressor, post lift impact guns and Torque wrenches to increase efficiency in processing times and improve productivity levels.

He said: “I received a grant to help towards the purchase of new equipment for our recently expanded tyre centre. The equipment had helped us almost double our workload on servicing and MOT preparation on vehicles. As a result of this investment, we have employed another full-time technician and we are looking for another one to start shortly all being well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Owner Elaine McCreey who owns C&J’s Animal Park took the Lord Mayor on a tour of her petting zoo on the outskirts of Portadown and showed him the laptop, printer and free-standing sanitiser station purchased with her £1,470 grant.

During the visit to Knight Design and Fabrication in Banbridge, the Lord Mayor met owner Gary McKnight who explained how his £4,285 grant has helped him purchase a new pillar drill and rotary phase converter to streamline the manufacturing process and increase work capacity. He also purchased IT equipment to help provide a high level of customer service and has been able to recruit a new member of staff.

Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Greenfield, and Joanne Millar, meet Christine and Elaine McCreery from C&J's Animal Farm.