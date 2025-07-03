Aberdeen Angus 150 th herd book celebration raises £20,450 for AANI

Upwards of 300 visitors from throughout the UK and Ireland attended the breed society’s first in a series of ‘150 and Beyond’ themed events, hosted by the Drumhill Herd in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

The evening event featured a farm walk, trade stands and a knowledge transfer hub, followed by a delicious steak BBQ and charity raffle and auction. A total of £20,450 was raised for the chosen charity, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Founded in 2008, the 60-cow Drumhill Herd owned by Jonathan, Lisa, Jack and Jessica Doyle, is one of the UK’s leading pedigree Aberdeen Angus.

The family has enjoyed considerable show and sale success in recent years, including a herd record of 28,000gns for the February 2025 Stirling junior and reserve supreme champion, Drumhill Kristoff Z566. They also topped last year’s February and October sales in Stirling at 16,000gns and 13,000gns.

Drumhill cattle dominated the showring at last year’s NI Aberdeen Angus Club calf show in Dungannon. The overall champion was Drumhill Express Root A883, a six-month-old bull calf by the herd’s 15,000gns stock bull Galcantray Jedi Eric V287. Standing reserve supreme was the five-month-old heifer calf Drumhill Princess Chartreuse A023.

Welcoming visitors to the event, Jonathan Doyle said: “It is a huge privilege and honour to host the society’s 150th herd book celebration. We are delighted to see so many fellow breeders and Aberdeen Angus enthusiasts in attendance, including members of the society’s board of directors, who are holding a board meeting for the first-time in Northern Ireland.

“We are humbled by the support, and truly appreciate everyone taking an interest in our herd, and joining us to celebrate this fantastic milestone for the Aberdeen Angus breed.”

He continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has contributed to the success of the event. We are indebted to all the sponsors, trade exhibitors and knowledge hub experts for their support.

“Thanks to auctioneer Trevor Wylie, and the various companies and individuals who donated items to our charity auction and raffle. I would also like to acknowledge the local meat companies, ABP Linden, Dunbia, Foyle and WD Meats, who generously provided the delicious steaks for the BBQ. Thanks also to the caterers for an excellent spread.

“Finally, special thanks to our entire team at Drumhill, who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes in preparation for the event. Without them, none of this would have been possible.”

Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society president, Alan Morrison from Maguiresbridge, welcomed visitors and congratulated the Doyle family on a fantastic event and a tremendous display of quality cattle. “We are delighted to be kicking off our series of ‘150 and Beyond’ events in Northern Ireland. The concept of our theme is to celebrate the previous volumes of the herd book and look forward to the next 150.

“Pedigree calves born throughout the UK in 2025 will be featured in the 150th edition of the herd book. It will be published next year and additional celebrations are planned at a number of locations, including Scotland – the original home of the highly acclaimed native breed.

“It is great to see support from members, local industry and the farming community. A special welcome to breeders from ROI, who up until Brexit, played a significant role in our herd books.

“As president, it is a privilege for me to welcome fellow board members, some of whom are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time. This event coincides with the society’s first-ever board meeting in Northern Ireland, and I am honoured to be chairing the meeting, which also involves a visit to the beef enterprise at Foyle Farm.”

Scottish breeder and Aberdeen Angus historian, James Arnott, gave a nostalgic overview of the breed’s history. Visitors had an opportunity to view memorabilia and Aberdeen Angus artefacts from his vast personal collection.

Breed society chief executive, Robert Gilchrist, highlighted the ‘beyond’ part of the theme, which is set to include new indices for dairy beef, sustainability, and refreshed figures for terminal and maternal traits. The society is also launching a new member-facing portal to improve access to DNA requests and results etc.

Matthew Currie, the society’s senior vice-president, proposed a vote of thanks to the Doyle family, and everyone who supported the event and contributed to its success.

Lesley Anne Reid outlined the vital service provided on a daily basis by Air Ambulance NI.

1 . Visitors at the Aberdeen Angus ‘150 and Beyond’ event in Cookstown. Picture: David Porter Visitors at the Aberdeen Angus ‘150 and Beyond’ event in Cookstown. Picture: David Porter Photo: David Porter Photo Sales

2 . Host Jonny Doyle, Cookstown; Dr Michael Sheehan, Co Limerick; Ian and David Rea, Nutt’s Corner. Picture: David Porter. Host Jonny Doyle, Cookstown; Dr Michael Sheehan, Co Limerick; Ian and David Rea, Nutt’s Corner. Picture: David Porter. Photo: David Porter Photo Sales

3 . Scotsman James Arnott displayed his personal collection of memorabilia celebrating 150 years of the Aberdeen Angus Society herd book. Scotsman James Arnott displayed his personal collection of memorabilia celebrating 150 years of the Aberdeen Angus Society herd book. Photo: David Porter Photo Sales