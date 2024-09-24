Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s regional autumn show and sale will take place in conjunction with the Native Breeds event at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Friday, 4th October 2024.

The catalogue includes six pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls born in March and April 2023, and one maiden heifer. Judging gets underway at 10.30am, followed by the sale at noon.

All entries have been consigned by vendors participating in the AFBI CHeCS approved herd health schemes. The animals selling have been DNA sire verified and will be veterinary inspected prior to the sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entries have been received from the Ballymoyer, Coltrim (2), Dartrey, Drummeer, and Lisnavaragh herds.

There will be a quality line-up of Aberdeen Angus bulls at the Native Breeds Sale in Dungannon on Friday 4th October. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images

The Aberdeen Angus breed is highly regarded world-wide for its many traits including short gestation, ease of calving, fertility, longevity, and the ability to thrive in low input systems.

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie commented: "This is a sale not to be missed. The catalogue features an entry of top-quality bulls suitable for dairy and suckler herd owners. They come from high health status herds and boast Breedplan breeding values up to +16 for milk, eye muscle area 6.9, terminal sire index 45 and self-replacing index 53.”

Further details and catalogues from Dungannon Farmers’ Mart tel: 028 8772 2727.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alternatively, view the catalogue online at www.aberdeen-angus.co.uk , or www.dfm-ni.co.uk.

Online bidding is also available via Marteye.ie. Register online or download the App. Contact the auctioneers for online bidding approval prior to the sale.