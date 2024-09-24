Aberdeen Angus bulls on offer at Dungannon on 4th October
The catalogue includes six pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls born in March and April 2023, and one maiden heifer. Judging gets underway at 10.30am, followed by the sale at noon.
All entries have been consigned by vendors participating in the AFBI CHeCS approved herd health schemes. The animals selling have been DNA sire verified and will be veterinary inspected prior to the sale.
Entries have been received from the Ballymoyer, Coltrim (2), Dartrey, Drummeer, and Lisnavaragh herds.
The Aberdeen Angus breed is highly regarded world-wide for its many traits including short gestation, ease of calving, fertility, longevity, and the ability to thrive in low input systems.
Auctioneer Trevor Wylie commented: "This is a sale not to be missed. The catalogue features an entry of top-quality bulls suitable for dairy and suckler herd owners. They come from high health status herds and boast Breedplan breeding values up to +16 for milk, eye muscle area 6.9, terminal sire index 45 and self-replacing index 53.”
Further details and catalogues from Dungannon Farmers’ Mart tel: 028 8772 2727.
Alternatively, view the catalogue online at www.aberdeen-angus.co.uk , or www.dfm-ni.co.uk.
Online bidding is also available via Marteye.ie. Register online or download the App. Contact the auctioneers for online bidding approval prior to the sale.
