Prices reached a ceiling of 2,700gns twice at the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s regional show and sale, held at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

First to sell was the second placed Tynan Chief Platinum Y922 bred by Andrew Clarke, Tynan, County Armagh. Sired by Elliot Bravo T452, his dam is the Netherton Mr Muscle B174 daughter, Drumgar Lodge Corona U203. This seventeen-month-old was purchased by Albert Johnston from Clogher. He is ranked in the breed’s top 5% for milk +21; and top 15% for terminal sire index +44 and self-replacing index +58.

Sharing the day’s 2,700gns top bid was the fourth placed Home Farm Lord Hugo Y835 TSI+39 SRI+36 bred by Fintan Keown, Belleek, County Fermanagh. Born in July 2022, he is by HF Rebel 53Y, and bred from Home Farm Lady Honey T161. This bull boasts an eye muscle area +5.8 in the top 15% of the breed, and sold to Stephen Stewart from Newtownabbey.

Next best at 2,300gns was the third placed Island Farm Edward Y322 TSI+43 SRI+50 bred by Kevin McOscar, Cookstown, County Tyrone. Born in July 2022, he was sired by the herd’s 17,000gns stock bull Stouphill Marcus Prince U251. His dam is the Blelack Prince Consort A286 daughter, Weeton Evora S489. This young bull boasts an eye muscle area +7.7 in the breed’s top 1%, and sold to John Mackin from Rostrevor.

The Aberdeen Angus entry at the annual Native Breed Show and Sale was judged by Alwyn Armour from the noted Woodvale Herd based in Dromara, County Down.

He awarded the male championship ribbons to Drumhill Bandit Y866 TSI+43 SRI+54, a May 2022 Kilmaluag Eriskay T203 son, bred by Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Reserve male champion was the February 2022 Ember Paxton Y973 TSI+37 SRI+ 51 from Freddie Davidson’s herd at Banbridge, County Down. Both bulls failed to meet their reserve and returned home unsold.

Fintan Keown realised 1,600gns for the female champion Home Farm Lady Halls Y857. This August 2022 heifer was sired by Haymount War Smith R578, and is out of a home-bred dam by the Canadian-bred HF Rebel 53Y. She sold to David Adams from Stewartstown.

There was a small entry at the Dungannon sale, with auctioneer Trevor Wylie confirming that three bulls sold to average £2,695 each.

Results from the judging ring:

Bull, born between 12/02/22 and 09/05/22 – 1, and male champion, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Bandit Y866 by Kilmaluag Eriskay T203; 2, and reserve male champion, Freddie Davidson, Ember Paxton Y973 by Drumcarbin Richie; 3, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Black Bernardo Y865 by Coltrim Ellipse W272.

Bull, born between 26/06/22 and 18/07/22 – 1, Kevin McOscar, Island Farm Paddy Y296 by Rulesmains Jimo Eric R666; 2, Andrew Clarke, Tynan Chief Platinum Y922 by Elliot Bravo T452; 3, Kevin McOscar, Island Farm Edward Y322 by Stouphill Marcus Prince U251.

Female, born on or after 01/08/22 – 1, and female champion, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Lady Halls Y857 by Haymount War Smith R578.

- Plans are underway for the next official Aberdeen Angus show and sale at Dungannon on Tuesday, 13th February. Judging gets underway at 10am, followed by

the sale at noon. Breeders are reminded that the closing date for entries is Friday 5 th January 2024.

Male Champion was Jonathan and Lisa Doyle's Drumhill Bandit Y866. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images

Judge Alwyn Armour presents the trophy for supreme champion to Jonathan Doyle, Cookstown. Drumhill Bandit Y866 was exhibited by stockman Callum Innes. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images

Freddie Davidson exhibited the Aberdeen Angus reserve male champion Ember Paxton Y973 at the Native Breeds Show and Sale, Dungannon. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images

Andrew Clarke's second placed Tynan Chief Platinum Y922 sold for 2,700gns. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images