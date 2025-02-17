Aberdeen Angus bulls sell to 4,800gns twice at Dungannon

Prices for bulls peaked at 4,800gns twice, with six lots changing hands to average £4,340 each. Females reached a ceiling of 3,300gns twice, with 7 maiden and in-calf heifers selling

to average £2,925 per head.

The Dodd family from Saintfield, William and Jane, and sons Jamie and Lewis, had a good day at the office, securing both the male and female championship ribbons.

Their overall male champion was the home-bred Glenbrae Red Mario Z177 TSI+38 SRI+51. Born in July 2023, he was sired by Mosshall Red Forrest V018, and bred from Glenbrae Red Mouse U173.

This red bull is no stranger to success, having won a string of awards on the show circuit last year. His haul of plaudits includes, reserve champion at Lurgan and Saintfield, male and supreme champion at Antrim, junior male champion at Clogher, first prize at Castlewellan, and yearling champion at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s calf show in November.

The champion came under the hammer of auctioneer Trevor Wylie at 4,800gns, selling to Rosalish Goulding who was bidding on behalf of the National Cattle Breeding Centre based at Kilcorney, Enfield in County Meath.

Sharing the day’s top price of 4,800gns was the fourth placed Drumhill Black Granite Z647 TSI+46 and SRI+58, bred by Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Cookstown. A Saville Big Man X226 son, his dam is the Rulesmains Jimo Eric R666 daughter, Drumhill Blackbird W816. This July 2023 born bull is in the breed’s top 10% for milk +19 and has a Breedplan eye muscle area of +4.4. He was snapped up by pedigree breeder Dr Mike Sheahan for the Luddenmore Herd, Cappawhite, Tipperary.

Judge James Nelson from Larne awarded the reserve male championship to the May 2023 Coltrim Prince Z226 TSI+40 SRI+56 bred by Ivan Forsythe, Moneymore. Born in May 2023, he was sired by the home-bred Coltrim Blackboy X493, and is out of the Tofts Evergarth R409 daughter, Coltrim Princess W386. This bull attracted a bid of 4,200gns from dairy farmer Robert Anderson, Dungannon.

Also selling at 4,200gns was Jonathan and Lisa Doyle’s May 2023 born Drumhill Icepop Z544 TSI+49 SRI+66. Another by Rulesmans Jimo Eric R666, this one is bred from the Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532 daughter, Drumhill Ideal T497. Buyer was dairy herd owner Hammy Cleland from Downpatrick.

The third placed Ballymoyer Pienaar Z355 sold at 3,700gns for Robin Irvine, Whitecross.

Sired by Drumhill Lord Highway V271, his dam is Baronagh Paula T335 EX91. He sold to JA Humphrey Ltd, Coleraine.

The female champion Glenbrae Red Mouse Z144 sold for 3,000gns to Wesley Cousins from Omagh. Born in May 2023 she is by Mosshall Red Forrest V018, and bred from Glenbrae Red Mouse W932.

The reduction sale of the Coltrim herd on behalf of Ivan Forsythe saw prices peak at 3,300gns twice. Five in-calf heifers averaged £3,003 per head, while the maiden yearling heifer Coltrim Evana A296 sold for 2,200gns.

Leading Ivan Forsythe’s offering was the March 2023 Coltrim Ergabio Z101 by Coltrim Blackboy X493; and the July 2023 Stouphill Paddi X358 daughter, Coltrim Evana Z252. Both are in-calf, due June and July, to the herd’s new stock bull, Richhill Batman Z461.

Results from the showring:

Bull, born between 07/04/23 and 22/07/23 – 1, and male champion, William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Mario Z177 by Mosshall Red Forrest V018; 2, and reserve male champion, Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Prince Z226 by Coltrim Blackboy X493; 3, Robin Irvine, Ballymoyer Pienaar Z335 by Drumhill Lord Highway V271; 4, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Black Granite Z647 by Saville Big Man X226; 5, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Icepop Z544 by Rulesmains Jimo Eric R666.

Female, born between 20/05/23 and 23/07/23 – 1, and female champion, William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Mouse Z144 by Mosshall Red Forrest V018.

