Aberdeen Angus bulls to 3,300gns at Dungannon

Sale leader at 3,300gns was Drummeer Elliott X255 TSI+44 SRI+51 bred by Alan and Naomi Morrison, Maguiresbridge. Born in May 2021, he was sired by Gretnahouse Blacksmith L500, and is out of the Nightingale Playfair K527 daughter Lana Elass N465. This third prize winner was snapped up Sammy Caldwell, and daughter Leah, from Beragh near Omagh.

Mr Caldwell, who runs a herd of 200 commercial dairy cows, also paid out 3,200gns to secure the third placed Coltrim Ellio X681 TSI+32 SRI+40 consigned by Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Moneymore.

Sired by the home-bred Cheeklaw Punch R529 son, Coltrim Javier Eric U911, this June 2021 born entry was bred from Coltrim Evana U977.

Judge Ian Rea deep in concentration at the native breeds show and sale, held at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The pre-sale show was judged by Ian Rea from Nutt’s Corner near Crumlin. He awarded the supreme championship ribbons to the July 2021 born Tynan Count Dynamite X281 bred by Andrew Clarke from Tynan, County Armagh. This bull came under the hammer of auctioneer Trevor Wylie at 2,800gns, selling to John Hanna from Downpatrick.

Andrew Clarke founded his Aberdeen Angus prefix in 2019 with the private purchase of Drumgar Lodge Corona U203 from neighbouring pedigree breeder Brian Anderson. The champion was sired by Elliott Bravo T452 and is the second son bred from Drumgar Lodge Corona U203. His full brother Tynan Charles W071 was champion at last year’s Dungannon sale, and sold for a joint top bid of 4,400gns.

The Scottish-bred Elliot Bravo T452 is ranked in Breedplan’s top one percent of the breed for milk +29, terminal sire index 55 and self-replacing index 80; and top 5% for eye muscle area +6.5. He was purchased by the Foyle Food Group for its High Genetic Sire Scheme, an initiative aimed at encouraging Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd producers to use superior genetics.

The reserve championship went to Dartrey Red Version X904 TSI+28 SRI+35 bred by NI Aberdeen Angus Club chairperson Hylda Mills. Born in March 2021, this first prize winner was sired by Mosshall Red Junior Eric U911, and is out of Dartrey Red Vears U832 – one of 11 cows in the herd. He sold for 2,250gns to Martin Bloomer from Cookstown.

Hylda Mills, Scarva, exhibited the reserve Aberdeen Angus champion Dartrey Red Version X904. Included is Dungannon native breed show and sale judge Ian Rea, Nutt’s Corner. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Judge Ian Rea thanked the club for inviting him to judge, and praised the quality of entries on parade. “There was a small show of Aberdeen Angus bulls. The overall champion was an outstanding bull with tremendous style, and he will be an asset to pedigree or commercial any herd.

“The reserve champion is another very correct bull, displaying great style and ring presence.”

Four bulls changed hands to level at £3,032 per head (80% clearance).

Results from the showring…

Supreme Aberdeen Angus champion at the native breeds show and sale, held in Dungannon, was Tynan Count Dynamite X281 bred by Andrew Clarke, Tynan. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Bull, born between 15/03/21 and 30/03/21 – 1, and reserve champion, Hylda Mills, Dartrey Red Version X904 by Mosshall Red Junior Eric U911.

Bull, born between 20/05/21 and 22/07/21 – 1, and supreme champion, Andrew Clarke, Tynan Count Dynamite X281 by Elliot Bravo T452; 2, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Drummeer Elliott X255 by Gretnahouse Blacksmith L500; 3, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Ellio X681 by Coltrim Javier Eric U911; 4, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Robbie X134 by Rawburn Black Bush S420.

Moneymore Aberdeen Angus breeder Ivan Forsythe in the showring at the native breeds show and sale, held at Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Leah Caldwell from Beragh pictured at the Dungannon Native Breeds Show and Sale with Drummeer Elliott X255, purchased by her father Sammy for 3,300gns. Picture: Julie Hazelton

NI Aberdeen Angus Club secretary Cathy O’Hara, and club member Robert Sufferin, Maghera, keeping an eye on the judging at the native breeds show and sale in Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Reserve Aberdeen Angus champion was Dartrey Red Version X904 bred by breed club chairperson Hylda Mills, Scarva. Adding his congratulations is judge Ian Rea. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Zara and Andrew Clarke exhibited the Aberdeen Angus supreme champion Tynan Count Dynamite X281 at the native breeds show and sale, held at Dungannon. They received the trophy from judge Ian Rea, Nutt’s Corner. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie, and his mum Dorothy, conducted the Native Breeds Show and Sale in Dungannon Farmers’ Mart. Picture: Julie Hazelton

