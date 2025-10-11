Aberdeen Angus bulls to 3,900gns at Dungannon

There was a complete clearance with a small entry of pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls averaging £3,622 per head at the annual autumn Native Breeds show and sale, held at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Topping trade at 3,900gns was the reserve champion Rathmoss Mars A045 bred by Andrew Fletcher from Lisburn. This seventeen-month-old bull was sired by Rawburn Bastille Z456 and is out of Loughans Mertil Y906. His Breedplan figures include milk +15, eye muscle +4.3, TSI +38 and SRI +54. Buyers were Messrs J and N Hamilton from Enniskillen.

Judge Richard Henning, Newry, tapped out Ivan Forsythe’s Coltrim Cable Boy A451 TSI+35 SRI+41 as the overall breed champion. Born in March 2024, he is by the home-bred Coltrim Black Bernado Y865 and out of Coltrim Cherry Blossom X655. This one is +13 for milk and has an eye muscle of +3.4. He came under the hammer of auctioneer Trevor Wylie at 3,800gns, selling to C Watt from Dungannon.

Ivan Forsythe sold Coltrim Emperor A436 TSI+22 SRI+33 for 3,100gns. Sired by Stouphill Paddi X358, he is bred from Coltrim Evana N625. Buyer was Eric Black from Dungannon.

Next best at 3,000gns was Ivan Forsythe’s third placed Coltrim Peter A337 TSI+29 SRI+38, another March-born Stouphill Paddi X358 son, bred from Coltrim Princess W327. He was snapped up by Gordon Ross from Strabane.

- The NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s annual Calf Show takes place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Saturday, 1st November. Judging gets underway at 10.30am.