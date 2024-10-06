The number of AA cattle supplied by an increasing number of members continues to grow year on year.
Eamon Kelly, Business Development Manager, showed figures which indicate that members are very effective in producing cattle to meet the required market specifications.
Charlotte Moore, Secretary, reported that the cattle produced from the Superior Genetics Scheme, run in conjunction with the Foyle Food Group, are some of the most efficient cattle produced. She reminded members that they have access to two schemes – the Superior Genetics Scheme and the High Genetic Merit Bull Scheme.
Data from the previous years cattle supply is analysed to determine the annual competition winners. Producers whose stock achieve the highest Relative Performance Index are acknowledged across a number of categories.
The winners were:
Dairy Herd Competition
Under 30 Gerard McGlone, Clogher
30 – 50 J Angus & Partners, Greyabbey
Over 50 DJ & JS Hatrick, Londonderry
Suckler Herd Competition
Under 30 Andrew Thompson, Ballyclare
30 – 50 Edward Mulholland, Portadown
Over 50 Sam McLean, Ballymoney
Finisher Competition
Under 50 Roger & Hilary Bell, Kells
Over 50 Patrick & Ciaran Kearney, Plumbridge
Calf to Beef Robert & Gareth McAllister, Bushmills.
Following the AGM the meeting was updated on the NI Sustainable Ruminant Genetics Programme by Mr Victor Chestnut, Chairman, and Mr John Moore, Chief Executive. Their presentation encouraged a very lively discussion which continued over supper.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.