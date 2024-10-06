The number of AA cattle supplied by an increasing number of members continues to grow year on year.

Eamon Kelly, Business Development Manager, showed figures which indicate that members are very effective in producing cattle to meet the required market specifications.

Charlotte Moore, Secretary, reported that the cattle produced from the Superior Genetics Scheme, run in conjunction with the Foyle Food Group, are some of the most efficient cattle produced. She reminded members that they have access to two schemes – the Superior Genetics Scheme and the High Genetic Merit Bull Scheme.

Data from the previous years cattle supply is analysed to determine the annual competition winners. Producers whose stock achieve the highest Relative Performance Index are acknowledged across a number of categories.

The winners were:

Dairy Herd Competition

Under 30 Gerard McGlone, Clogher

30 – 50 J Angus & Partners, Greyabbey

Over 50 DJ & JS Hatrick, Londonderry

Suckler Herd Competition

Under 30 Andrew Thompson, Ballyclare

30 – 50 Edward Mulholland, Portadown

Over 50 Sam McLean, Ballymoney

Finisher Competition

Under 50 Roger & Hilary Bell, Kells

Over 50 Patrick & Ciaran Kearney, Plumbridge

Calf to Beef Robert & Gareth McAllister, Bushmills.

Following the AGM the meeting was updated on the NI Sustainable Ruminant Genetics Programme by Mr Victor Chestnut, Chairman, and Mr John Moore, Chief Executive. Their presentation encouraged a very lively discussion which continued over supper.

1 . 4 Prize winners.jpg Robert McAllister, Sam McLean, Richard Angus and Andrew Thompson, prize winners of the Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd herds competition. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Speakers landscape .jpg John Moore, Chief Executive, and Victor Chestnut, Chairman, Sustainable Ruminant Genetics Programme, Guest speakers at the Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd AGM. Photo: freelance Photo Sales