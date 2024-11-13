Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ABP has been awarded Europe’s best steak, along with World’s Best Grain Fed Rib Eye and World’s Best Grain Fed Fillet for their Polish beef products at the prestigious World Steak Challenge 2024 ceremony, which has taken place at the renowned Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in London.

The international competition enables beef producing nations across the globe to compete for these prestigious industry awards.

In addition, ABP was also awarded the innovation award for their Kettyle Brand as well as an impressive 42 medals overall, including eleven gold, five for their Irish product. ABP was the most successful Irish producer at the awards and this result reaffirms the company’s position amongst the leading beef processors in the EU.

The awards act as a further endorsement of the high-quality, unique Ultra Tender Process that the company utilises.

Platinum Ribeye

The full list of gold medal awards include:

ABP Ireland – Irish Grass-Fed Ribeye Steak

Jamie Meehan, ABP Poland and Kristina Campion, ABP Ireland and Poland celebrate at the World Steak Challenge in London

ABP UK– Ribeye Steak

ABP Poland – Red + White Platinum Fillet Steak

ABP Poland – Red + White Platinum Ribeye Steak

ABP Poland – Wolowina Ribeye Steak

ABP Poland – Red + White Platinum Sirloin Steak

Kettyle Irish Foods – Grass-Fed Fillet Steak

Kevin Cahill, Managing Director, ABP Ireland & Poland, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been recognised in this way. This achievement reinforces the outstanding quality of the farmers we work with, our quality assurance and our processes which see ABP beef served on Michelin-starred tables worldwide. Our teams across Europe have shown great dedication in the last year and this is an outstanding recognition of their success."

The World Steak Challenge, which is in its tenth year, offers leading steak producers across the globe the chance to benchmark their products against competitors and aims to highlight the benefits of eating steak as part of a healthy balanced diet.

As part of the judging process, products are judged in both raw and cooked form by an expert panel of judges against internationally agreed criteria. All entries are assessed by a panel of over 60 independent judges including top chefs, butchers, food writers, meat scientists, authors and trade personnel in a blind tasting.

This announcement follows ABP’s recent success in achieving seven awards at the prestigious Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards.