ABP investing in sustainable farming with PRISM 2030

Recognising the need to balance food production and environmental responsibility ABP’s pioneering PRISM 2030 initiative is now nearing its second-stage assessment milestone.

PRISM is ABP’s Programme for Improving the Sustainability of Red Meat and has already delivered significant insights into farm sustainability, helping farmers refine their practices based on hard data. This series looks at progress being made by PRISM farmers here in Northern Ireland…

After its first year, and an initial £1.5 million investment ABP PRISM had successfully assessed the carbon footprint of 353 participating farms, with each farmer receiving a dedicated report detailing their carbon baseline and areas for improvement. The participating farms across the UK represent 20 per cent of ABP’s beef supply and 15 per cent of its sheep supply.

Working in collaboration with The Andersons Centre and Harper Adams University, PRISM provides scientific insights and practical support to the farmers involved. It incorporates knowledge-sharing with grant funded resources to help them reduce emissions and improve efficiency.

Dale Orr

Research conducted at ABP’s Research and Demonstration Farms, has already demonstrated that methane emissions from beef production could be reduced by up to 40 per cent against ABP’s average with data-driven interventions. This best practice has been applied to the PRISM programme.

Improving pastures – Enhancing grassland management to boost efficiency and reduce reliance on artificial inputs.

Reducing age at slaughter – Ensuring livestock reaches optimal weight sooner, improving productivity and lowering emissions.

Enhancing livestock health and reproduction – Strengthening breeding strategies and disease prevention measures.

Reducing fuel consumption – Promoting efficient machinery use and alternative energy sources.

Using by-product feeds – Reducing waste and optimising feed efficiency.

In Northern Ireland 52 of ABP’s farmer suppliers have been engaged in PRISM from when it launched back in November 2022. Since then, the programme has been equipping them with knowledge and tools to help enhance sustainable practices.

These collaborative actions were recognised with a Business in the Community Responsible Business Award last year and a Northern Ireland Food & Drink Association Supply Chain Excellence Award, sponsored by the Department of Agriculture.

Participants in Northern Ireland include organic farmer Dale Orr. He is able to show how sustainability and productivity can go hand in hand on his farm near Strangford.

Dale has embraced solar energy, implemented efficient livestock housing, and adopted mixed-species swards to improve soil health and reduce reliance on chemical fertilisers. His focus on genetic selection and grass-based feeding strategies has not only enhanced farm performance but also reduced carbon emissions.

ABP’s commitment extends beyond data collection and analysis. PRISM participants each receive expert consultancy, access to webinars and on-farm demonstrations. A grant of up to £1,000 is also made available to each participant. The programme fosters peer-to-peer learning, enabling farmers to share best practices and accelerate the adoption of sustainable techniques.

Dale availed of the PRISM grant funding to support grassland reseeding costs as10 per cent of the farm is reseeded every year with multi species swards. He utilises paddock grazing across his system, aiming to keep cattle out all year round supplementing beef stock on baled kale out at grass.

Dale explains: “Through PRISM, I’ve been able to refine my farming practices to be both more sustainable and more efficient. The programme has given me access to expert knowledge and resources that have helped me reduce inputs while maintaining strong livestock performance.

“The discussion groups are important, and I always learn something from each one I attend. It’s great to be able to see them on You Tube if I cannot attend due to other commitments.”

Some of Dale’s key sustainable farming strategies include:

Renewable energy – Using a 4KW solar system to generate sustainable electricity, reducing farm overheads.

Solar powered water pump - A cost saving and energy efficient way of supplying drinking troughs.

Efficient building design – Well-ventilated livestock sheds with LED lighting to minimise energy consumption.

Waste reduction – A concentrates-free system for lamb fattening, eliminating feed spoilage and plastic waste.

Pasture improvement – Mixed-species grass swards and clover to enhance soil health and eliminate chemical fertilisers.

Livestock health – A closed herd and flock system to improve biosecurity and reduce antibiotic use.

Increasing genetic merit - Breeding more efficient animals to convert less food into the same or higher carcass weight.

Nature and biodiversity – 26 year old organic system with good grassland management and animal husbandry maintaining profitability while also increasing sward variation and encouraging wildlife to thrive alongside his stock.

PRISM 2030 aligns with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Sustainable Agriculture Land Management Strategy and the new Sustainable Agriculture Payment (SAP) scheme which encourages farmers to adopt greener farming methods, rewarding practices that contribute to soil health, biodiversity, and carbon sequestration.

Ards beef farmer Sam Chesney highlights the importance of carbon audits: “We were already engaging in carbon audits, and PRISM now gives us the tools to measure our progress towards net-zero.”

Meanwhile, Co. Down sheep farmer Crosby Clelland emphasises the role of data in sustainable farming: “We need to understand where we excel and where we need improvement.

"Only then can we prove that UK farming is a leader in sustainability and animal welfare.”