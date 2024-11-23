Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The agrifood business ABP has been awarded Platinum in the 2024 Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey.

The award is the highest level that can be achieved in the survey and was presented at an event hosted by Business in the Community Northern Ireland in the Titanic Belfast recently.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Minister Andrew Muir addressed guests at the event, highlighting the vital role of environmental and climate action in driving thriving businesses, advancing a circular economy, and safeguarding a sustainable future.

George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland said: “ABP is delighted to be awarded Platinum status in this long-standing and respected environmental benchmarking initiative. As a Business in the Community Climate Action Champion and a Climate Pledge Signatory we are committed to showing leadership in sustainability within our business and our sector.

From left: Kieran Harding, Managing Director, BITC; Aine Murray ABP; Grainne Long Chair of BITC Environmental Leadership Team and Aoibhin Cody, ABP Food Group.

“As an agrifood business we are working hard with our farmer suppliers on Scope 3 emissions. For example, PRISM 2030 is ABP’s data-driven initiative to improve the sustainability of red meat within the decade. We have been collaborating with 350 farmers in the UK and partnering with The Anderson Centre and Harper Adams University (HAU) to compile, analyse and interpret data on carbon footprints collected on-farm. Participating farmers receive analysis to implement best-practice recommendations and avail of expert advice to improve efficiencies and drive down emissions. Learnings are then shared across the supplier base and the wider industry.”

Kieran Harding, Managing Director, BITC said: “The Survey is a self-disclosure exercise that offers organisations a way to be externally assessed and scored on their environmental efforts and performance. Participants are also able to avail of a gap analysis to help identify areas that need action and highlights where they are performing well as a comparison tool and a driver for improvement.”

132 NI-based organisations from sectors including: General Manufacturing; Local Authority; Education; Utilities; Construction; ICT; and Food and Drink took part in this year’s Survey, with 39 organisations achieving Platinum.

Keelin McCone, Head of Environment, BITC said: “We can see that businesses in NI recognise that an increase in the likelihood of extreme weather events due to climate change poses significant challenges to operations, supply chains, and long-term financial stability.

“The Survey highlighted that at least 89% of companies have identified climate risks to their business and just over half of organisations who took part in the Survey have mitigation plans in place.

“Biodiversity is being considered too, with 65% of businesses reporting that they have taken action to improve their impacts by making biodiversity a fundamental element in their ESG strategy. They’re making a difference along the value chain too, by engaging with sub-contractors, the local community, and schools, to clean up local green areas, provide bird boxes, planters, soil and wildflower seeds.”

To download the full Report and see a full list of who participated, visit www.bitcni.org.uk/niebs.