ABP reports on year two results of Red Meat Sustainability Programme

PRISM 2030 participant Sam Chesney with George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

ABP has published an update on its £1.5m farmer-led programme aimed at helping beef and lamb producers cut their environmental impact.

PRISM 2030 (PRogramme for the Improvement in Sustainability of red Meat), is aimed at helping ABP’s beef and sheep producers reduce their environmental impact and provide reassurances to retailers, policy makers and consumers about the sustainability of Northern Irish beef and lamb.

Results published in the Year Two report show that PRISM farms are outperforming industry averages: Beef: 26.7kg CO₂e/kg dwt (below Agrecalc benchmark) and Lamb: 23.47kg CO₂e/kg dwt (below benchmark).

More than 300 farmer suppliers across the UK are involved in PRISM 2030 – including over 50 Northern Ireland beef and sheep farmers. Each farm has undergone a detailed carbon footprint assessment using the Agrecalc tool, followed by tailored recommendations from The Andersons Centre and Professor Jude Capper of Harper Adams University.

All participating farmers in Northern Ireland have made improvements from rotational grazing and multi-species swards to cutting fertiliser use and improving soil health as well as investment in renewable energy and more efficient housing. All have also achieved a reduction in the age at slaughter which is also in line with DAERA’s beef carbon reduction scheme.

ABP is supporting wider industry adoption with a comprehensive knowledge-sharing of PRISM. Over 60 farmer events have been held to date, 23 newsletters have reached 80,000 readers, and online videos and case studies have been shared to showcase best practice.

ABP Northern Ireland’s Managing Director, George Mullan, explains: “Our Northern Ireland PRISM farmers are taking practical, science-based steps to improve their sustainability. PRISM 2030 gives them the data to demonstrate progress with confidence – showing that locally produced beef and lamb is in a strong position. This helps provide reassurance for consumers choosing local meat and supports the long-term viability of farm businesses.

“Unlike many other sectors, farming doesn’t operate in a simple production line – it’s part of a complex natural cycle. PRISM enables farmers to show how they are managing carbon, nutrients, biodiversity and animal welfare in an integrated way, while making measurable improvements.”

“This is not about telling farmers how to farm,” George Mullan continued. “It’s about providing them with helpful tools, data and information that supports them to make confident, informed decisions that will make sense to their business, and which can also deliver environmental benefits.”

Professor Jude Capper, ABP’s Chair of Sustainable Beef and Sheep Production at Harper Adams University and one of the programme’s technical leads, adds: “There’s no silver bullet. Every farm is different. PRISM 2030 is about small, practical improvements that add up – and when hundreds of farmers are making them, the cumulative impact is substantial.”