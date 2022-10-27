News you can trust since 1963
Achieve optimum soil pH with Calciprill

With the significant cost of chemical fertilisers it is important to correct soil pH to ensure maximum uptake of fertiliser both from a financial and environmental perspective.

Grassland soils should have a minimum pH 6.3 and cereals soils minimum pH 6.5 for optimum production. Calciprill granular lime is a fast and cost effective way of improving soil pH on your farm. Order Calciprill today from your local Fane Valley Store, or call the Fane Valley Agronomy & Forage office on 028 9261 0485 or your Fane Valley Agronomist.

Daniel Garvey, Fane Valley Fertiliser Manager
