Achieve optimum soil pH with Calciprill

Grassland soils should have a minimum pH 6.3 and cereals soils minimum pH 6.5 for optimum production. Calciprill granular lime is a fast and cost effective way of improving soil pH on your farm. Order Calciprill today from your local Fane Valley Store, or call the Fane Valley Agronomy & Forage office on 028 9261 0485 or your Fane Valley Agronomist.