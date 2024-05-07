Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Remarking that Balmoral Show is a key date in LMC’s calendar the Commission’s chief executive, Colin Smith said: “The Balmoral Show is widely regarded as the biggest annual agricultural event in Northern Ireland. As such it provides an unrivalled opportunity for industry to come together and put its best foot forward in showcasing our world class agri food sector. Top of the agenda for LMC in this space is profiling the significant role played by our NI beef and sheep sector.”

Balmoral Show will run from 15-18 May at Balmoral Park. Throughout the course of the four day event LMC will be located at stand B4, opposite the main arena.

“A range of activities will take place on the LMC stand,” Colin confirmed. He noted the LMC demonstrator team will return to provide live Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) demonstrations each day.

LMC chief executive, Colin Smith. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“Visitors are invited to relax in our outdoor seating area and enjoy live NIFQA beef and lamb cookery demonstrations. Demonstrations will provide information on the environmental, health and nutritional credentials of NIFQA beef and lamb and there will be an opportunity to sample a variety of tasty dishes throughout each day.

“Inside our stand staff and board members will be waiting to welcome visitors. We are very much looking forward to engaging in conversation about LMC’s ongoing work within the industry. Younger visitors can enjoy an interactive educational games area and are welcome to pick up copies of our latest educational resources.”

While the LMC stand will be a hive of activity, visitors to Balmoral Show may also spot the team at the sheep and cattle rings at various times on Friday and Saturday presenting rosettes in LMC sponsored competition classes.

Colin continued: “LMC is once again delighted to provide sponsorship for Balmoral Show and several key competition classes, namely, the sheep interbreed pairs championship, beef interbreed champion of champions, sheep young handlers and the beef group of five championship, native and continental classes.”

Visitors to the LMC stand during Balmoral Show 2023, pictured with demonstrator Wenda Bristow