​Adding value to local herds through genetics

​Breeding young stock to the best genetics available must be a priority for all dairy and suckler beef producers, according to Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd’s Principal Group Scientist: Dr Debbie McConnell, writes Richard Halleron

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speaking at a recent series of farmer meetings, hosted by Ai Services, she commented:“Genetics impacts on all aspects of cow management and can account for up to 50% of total animal performance.”

“From a dairying perspective, this means that up to half the value of a farm’s monthly milk cheque can be driven by the genetic make-up of the cows.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McConnell highlighted how genetics has influenced UK farm profitability throughout the years:

SUSIC one of the new bulls from Ai Services

“Because we have continually been advancing the genetics of our national herd through farmers selecting better quality AI bulls, the average cow we have on farm today can produce more milk, with better components, more efficiently.

“Had we not progressed, dairy farmers would be £500/cow worse-off today, should they happen to be milking the average cow that was available on-farm 20 years ago,” she added.

“The reality is that genetics, although it accounts for a very small component (less than 2%) of total expenditure, it has a highly significant impact on all aspects of farm performance,” she continued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking to the future, the Ai Services’ representative pointed to the importance of modern technologies such as sexed semen and genomic testing, that are helping drive the rate of genetic gain within herds.

The speaker line-up at the recent Ai-Services' farmer meeting, held in Coleraine l to r: Ivan Minford, Ai Services, Matthew Workman, dairy farmer: Kilrea; Debbie McConnell, Ai Services; Ryan Davies, SCCL; Larry Burke, Ai Services and David Harding, Coleraine Veterinary Practice

“Last year, sexed semen accounted for 76% of the dairy straws sold in the UK,” said McConnell.

“Sexed semen brings a number of key advantages, including the improved rate of genetic gain achieved within herds.

“It also delivers greater opportunities to use higher levels of proven, high quality beef semen within a dairying operation,” added McConnell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comparing a strategy of using either conventional dairy semen or sexed dairy semen, with all remaining animals in both scenarios being breed to beef, McConnell highlighted how the average dairy farm could benefit financially from sexed semen.

“For a 120-cow herd, using sexed semen on the heifers and a small proportion of cows (10%), compared to using conventional dairy semen on heifers and a larger proportion of cows (40%) to supply sufficient replacement heifers, will increase calf sales by £5,500.”

This additional income, far outweighed the increase in semen costs (dairy and beef) from using sexed semen (+£650) and occurred despite slightly lower conception rates with sexed semen.

“The use of sexed semen also increases the rate of genetic gain that can be achieved,” she continued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Using conventional semen alone will bring about a PLI improvement for dairy herds in the UK of about £22/annum.

“However, the use of sexed semen improves the PLI gain to £59 per annum. This is because we can bring more heifers through on an annual basis.

“Genomic testing allows dairy farmers to identify their elite breeding animals.

"So a breeding strategy based on the combined use of genomic testing and sexed semen can increase the annual rate of PLI gain up to £105/annum.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where Northern Ireland is concerned, Dr McConnell stressed the benefits that will be accrued by dairy farmers in seeking to improve milk quality: both butterfat and protein.

She added:

“Fat and protein are very heritable traits, meaning real improvements in milk quality can be obtained within a few generations.

“Extra solids are currently accounting for 15% of total milk cheque payments in Northern Ireland at the present time.

“And the scope to improve on this figure still further is significant.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The challenge of reducing emissions is also one that now confronts every farmer in Northern Ireland.

But as Debbie McConnell pointed out, there is a direct link between animal genetic merit (£PLI) and emissions’ levels, specifically from a dairying perspective.

She explained:

“Cows with a higher genetic merit (higher £PLI) are associated with lower emissions per kg of milk, this is because these animals tend to have longer lifespans, are better producers and are more efficient converters of feed.”

According to the Ai Services’ Principal Scientist, improved genetics alone is expected to deliver a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emission values within the UK dairy sector by 2040.

She commented:

“Breeding for improved lifespan has many advantages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The longer a cow remains productive within a herd, the lower the replacement heifer rate required.

“The lower the animal count: the lower will be the overall requirement for feed.

"This factor alone has a direct bearing on farm emissions’ levels.

According to McConnell, the average lifetime performance of dairy cows in Northern Ireland totals 26,000L.

However, there are cows capable of giving up to 100,000L.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their lifetime output is equivalent to that achieved by four average cows!

A recent genetic sub-index has been developed (EnviroCow) to identify animals which will have lower emissions intensity.

“The trait incorporates information on animal feed efficiency, lifespan, production levels and fertility and is geared towards breeding animals with a lower environmental footprint,” explained McConnell.

“All of our Holstein bulls available at Ai Services are positive for EnviroCow, meaning they will help contribute towards reduced emissions,” she adds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In concluding, Debbie McConnell highlighted the value of herd genetic reports as a way of evaluating the true merit of all the breeding females within a herd.

She said:

“These are available to those farmers who are milk recording.

"They give a value to the various genetic traits that can be attributed to all breeding animals: mature cows and young stock.

“By taking this approach dairy farmers can quickly assess if the genetic merit of their herd is moving in the right direction.”

Getting more from less

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ai Services’ chief executive officer (CEO), Larry Burke also addressed meetings.

He confirmed the key role that genetics has always played within the dairy and livestock sectors, adding:

“The future is all about farmers securing more beef and milk from a lower level of inputs.

“But the good news is that all these objectives can be secured through the use of improved genetics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The science of animal breeding has always delivered for livestock farmers.

"And this will continue to be the case.

“But farmers should also be mindful of the fact that genetics will always have a cumulative impact on herd performance: for good and for bad.

“So farmers must get the right advice when it comes to making those all important breeding decisions for their animals.”

Burke took over the position of Ai Services’ CEO just over a year ago, having previously been the general manager of Eurogene Ai Services based in Tipperary (part of the AI Services’ Group).

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has been directly involved in the animal genetics industry for more than 30 years.

Burke continued:

“In the future Ai Services’ Group will play a key role in delivering the full range of genetics-related technologies and advice to Northern Irish dairy and beef farmers, which they will need to secure the future sustainability of their businesses.

“We realise that in order to make this happen will require continued investments in new technologies, the infrastructure of the business and the people delivering our fast-expanding range of services.

“Our plans are fully in place to make all of this happen.

“The Ai Services Group is much more than a semen supply company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The business is already an industry leader in the provision of Ai technician services, embryo transfer, synchronisation services, DIY Ai training, and pregnancy scanning services.

“Our future will be centred on the application of new science and having the people within our organisation with the skill set to effectively advise farmers on how best to implement these new technologies within their own businesses.”

According to Burke, change is impacting at a very fast rate, where the implementation of genetic advancement is concerned.

“Take the example of sexed semen as a case in point.

"Ten years ago, sexed semen was cutting edge technology,” he explained.

“Now, almost all of our dairy sires are available sexed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Moreover, farmer confidence in this technology has reached the stage where they are confident to use sexed straws on both heifers and mature cows.

“This single development has brought very significant and positive change with regard to the development of breeding programmes followed on dairy farms throughout Ireland.

“This is just the beginning of the advancement of technology in this space and Ai Services will be at the forefront in delivery of this to our customers.”

The farmer meeting provided Ai Services’ breeding manager, Ivan Minford with an opportunity to review a number of the bulls now featuring in the company’s 2024 dairy sire catalogue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He focussed on those bulls with an ability to significantly improve milk components.

Futurama features for the first time on the Ai Services’ listing.

He has a PLI of +£756, is +427kg for milk; +44.1kg (0.31%) for milk fat and +27.6kg (0.16%) for milk protein.

In addition, Futurama has an excellent fertility index and breeds daughter with tremendous udders: he is an all round ‘type improver’.

Wheelhouse is another exciting young Holstein sire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has been Ai Services’ top selling bull over the past 12 months, combining strength and production with excellent daughter fertility.

Susic is a complete all rounder.

He can lift butterfat and protein while also delivering an extra 600kg of milk.

In addition, his daughters have tremendous strength and excellent udders.

Skovly P is another bull that has proven very popular with farmers over the past 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is an outcross sire and, as a result, has been used widely on cows and heifers.

Kevlow has a PLI of £823.

He offers an exemplary level for combined fat and protein of +91.1kg

Splink has a tremendous pedigree heritage.

He is an excellent components’ sire, producing daughters with very high milking speeds.

Calving ease and the breeding of daughters with top quality udders are additional breeding traits associated with the bull.

About:

Advertisement

Advertisement

AI Services (NI) Ltd. came into being on 1st October 1988, taking over the A. I. function previously operated by the Department of Agriculture.

The Company's business is to supply an efficient and effective A.I. service to livestock producers throughout Northern Ireland.

Semen used in the service is either produced at our own EU Export Approved Stud Farm and Laboratory, or imported.

Sales of high quality semen to service users and D.I.Y. operators has developed to be a most important part of our business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All semen collected in EU Approved Stud is eligible for exporting to EU, however further tests can be carried out to allow for semen to be exported Worldwide, with semen previously having been exported around the World to as far as New Zealand, Canada, North America and Australia.

The animal genetic business world-wide has seen exciting changes over the past years.