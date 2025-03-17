Adorable Husky puppies celebrate St Patrick’s Day at Dogs Trust Ballymena

Two weeks later, after feeling safe and loved in Dogs Trust care, she gave birth to seven beautiful, healthy puppies.

Rhyver was a fantastic mum to the perfect pups who have been given Irish names to honour their Irish roots. The two girls, Caoimhe and Riona and five boys, Ruairi, Cillian, Ruadhan, Dubhan and Conall, will celebrate their first-ever St Pawtrick’s Day together as the search begins for their forever families.

Conor O’Kane, Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “We always mark St Patrick’s Day at the centre by spoiling all the dogs, but this year will be extra special due to having Rhyver and her pups in our care. Rhyver started this year in stray dog kennels before giving birth in our new puppy unit. Rhyver is a young dog, but she was a brilliant mum and was protective, especially when they were tiny. Now that they are eight weeks old, the time has come for us to say goodbye soon, as they will be adopted one by one.

“It involves a huge amount of hard work for the team caring for litters of newborn puppies, but it is very rewarding to watch them grow and develop. Rhyver isn’t available for adoption yet as she needs time to adjust to her new life without being on mum duty, but her playful puppies are now on our website. With the luck of the Irish behind them, we are sure all will find their forever families soon.”

Caoimhe, Riona, Ruairi, Cillian, Ruadhan, Dubhan and Conall require training so they will automatically be enrolled on Dogs Trust Dog School puppy classes so anyone interested in adopting them must be aware of the time, training and commitment required.

For further information, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena.

Three husky pups at the Dogs Trust Ballymena

Rhyver with her newborn puppies