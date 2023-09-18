Watch more videos on Shots!

Adrian, a third-generation farmer, is one of 40 local growers growing oats in NI for the Co-Armagh based oat miller. Adrian’s father the late James Douglas, established JDS Agri Contracts LTD, an agricultural contracting and farming business in 1959 which Adrian now runs alongside his sons Mark and Stuart.

Adrian and his family have worked with White’s for over three decades.

Commenting on winning the award Adrian said: “We have been working in partnership with White’s for over thirty years, and we are delighted to have won this award. We take pride in what we do, and are committed to delivering the highest quality oats we can, while ensuring a fully traceable grain supply. We endeavour to ensure our sustainable farming practices promote the positive environmental credentials of oats.

White's Grower of the Year 2023 Adrian Douglas from Co.Down pictured with Steven McAllister, White’s Agri Supply Chain Coordinator. Pic: Whites

“We like to grow oats on this farm, and they fit in well to our rotation. The fact that they go to White’s, a local food mill, for porridge that ends up in our bowls, is very important for us.”

Judging criteria was based around five key areas, including mill quality which measures but not limited to hullability, kernel content and low screenings, on-farm compliance, sustainable agriculture, food and farming against high environmental standards; and commitment to year on year supply.

Steven McAllister, White’s Agri Supply Chain Coordinator, who works in partnership with White’s growers said: “White’s Grower of the year is someone who not only has the passion but also someone who has the hard work, commitment, drive and attention to detail to grow high quality oats, consistently. Adrian has shown this commitment year in year out.

“It is a real pleasure working with Adrian and his sons Mark and Stuart. Together they delivered over 200 tonnes of the highest quality oats, received by the Mill from 2022 Harvest. For oat milling, we look for oats that have high Kernel Contents, High Hullability, low screenings, consistently across all deliveries. Of all the oats we brought in from the 2022 harvest, his oats had the highest quality scores, and the highest milling yield for us here at the mill. Together Adrian and his sons are much deserving recipients of this year’s White’s Grower of the Year title, and may I add my personal thanks and congratulations. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership for many years to come.”