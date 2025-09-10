AFBI launches its 5 year Science Strategy to 2030

Prof Grace Mulcahy (AFBI Chair), Andrew Muir MLA (Minister for Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs) and Dr Stanley McDowell (AFBI CEO) at the Launch Event at AFBI Hillsborough

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute today launched the AFBI Science Strategy 2030 - Inspiring Excellence - Delivering Impact.

The AFBI Science Strategy 2030 sets the strategic direction of AFBI’s science to 2030. It presents a clear roadmap to achieving the Institute's ambitious plans to address some of society's largest and interlinked challenges such as environmental sustainability, economic sustainability, climate change, food security, and ‘One Health’.

Professor Grace Mulcahy, AFBI Chairperson, announcing the new strategy said: “The AFBI Science Strategy 2030 sets out an ambitious and forward-looking vision of what the Institute aims to deliver from now to the end of the decade. It builds on AFBI’s already substantial scientific expertise and our sponsor Department, DAERA’s major investments in AFBI science.

“The Strategy sets out a clear focus on the high-level scientific ambitions established for AFBI up to 2030 and marks an important moment for AFBI, its Board and for me personally. I am delighted to see its publication today and the demonstration of our commitment to using AFBI’s transdisciplinary capabilities, strengths and platforms to protect and advance sustainable food production while maintaining healthy ecosystems and maximising impact in addressing the challenges faced by government, the agri-food and marine industries and wider society.

“Our motivation is to deliver a clear vision for the future of AFBI science, delivering impactful and sustainable outcomes for society, the economy and the natural environment.

“We will continue to work in close partnership with our sponsoring department DAERA and with a broad range of stakeholders to translate our scientific outcomes into policy and practice and to drive innovation through knowledge and technology transfer. We will ensure the uptake and impact of our science by ensuring our outputs are useful, accessible and influential for audiences and end users.”

Dr Stanley McDowell, AFBI CEO, announcing the new strategy, said: “The AFBI Science Strategy 2030 sets out how the organisation will apply the rapid advances taking place in science and technology to address challenges through innovative, collaborative and transformative science across our core remit of delivering essential statutory testing, monitoring and surveillance programmes, research and development work as well as emergency response capability and expert scientific advice.

“Society is faced with a set of major global and local challenges. These include the challenge of managing our natural environment, transforming agri-food production systems for long-term economic and environmental sustainability, and the on-going threat from emerging and transboundary diseases. Against this backdrop, the need for science to provide the evidence base, inform policymaking and develop solutions has never been greater. AFBI science enables Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry to market products nationally and internationally, provides innovations for production efficiency, promotes environmental sustainability from soil to sea, while also supporting societal health.

“AFBI’s breadth of work and holistic skill set spanning sustainable agri-food systems, animal and plant health, terrestrial and marine environments place us in a unique position to address these global and local challenges.

“AFBI's Science Strategy 2030 is based on our five corporate strategic priorities for which we have set out the outcomes that we aim to achieve, the science that we intend to apply and supported by a series of cross-cutting enablers. These strategic priorities include leading improvements in the agri-food industry to enhance sustainability, protecting animal, plant, and human health, and enhancing the natural and marine environment. The strategy implementation will be underpinned through regular review and adjustment.”