AFBI seminar presents latest poultry science research findings to industry

The seminar was entitled “Transatlantic poultry science research” and featured key-note speakers from AFBI, The Queen’s University of Belfast and the University of Georgia, USA.

Dr Elizabeth Magowan (AFBI Director) welcomed the attendees and highlighted that the research presented was a major step towards sustainable poultry production and was confident that the findings of the work would be adopted widely and quickly within the industry locally, nationally and internationally. She acknowledged the role of the AFBI/QUB Alliance in driving forward important collaborative research which will assist the poultry industry in meeting the challenges of sustainable production. The seminar was chaired by Dr Claire Anderson (CAFRE).

Dr James Taylor (AFBI) introduced the collaborative partnership between AFBI, QUB and the University of Georgia and highlighted that ‘The main aim of this collaborative work is to overcome the negative effect of coccidiosis through targeted protein nutrition’. In the partnership parallel trials were being conducted at AFBI and the University of Georgia. With the first stage of the project nearing completion, some promising results are becoming apparent which will support the drive to reduce the negative impact of coccidiosis in broilers. Professor Woo Kim from the University of Georgia, USA, presented his research on nutrition and bone health in laying hens. He focussed on calcium, 25-hydroxy vitamin D and polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) nutrition and their effect on bone health, density and quality. Dr Victoria Smyth (AFBI) continued the theme of reducing disease pressures in poultry systems and presented her work on chicken astrovirus and white chick hatchery disease.

A global line-up of speakers at the AFBI Poultry Seminar on 21 November 2022. Back row L to R: Dr Claire Anderson (CAFRE), Dr Oluyinka Olukosi, Professor Woo Kim (University of Georgia), Dr James Taylor (AFBI).

Dr Oluyinka Olukosi (University of Georgia) began the second session of the seminar with a focus on reducing the environmental impact of production. His presentation emphasised the importance of phosphorus (P) in broiler diets and how overall P utilisation can be improved through the use of the enzyme phytase. Drs Christina Mulvenna and Elizabeth Ball (AFBI) then presented recent findings from a project to establish an up-to-date ammonia emission factor from broiler production. Ammonia emissions are linked to dietary crude protein intake and nitrogen excretion and their work has shown that the ammonia emission factor was 29% lower than the previous standard value. . The final presentation of the day was delivered by Professor Ilias Kyriazakis (QUB) who focussed on nutritional and breeding options to reduce the environmental impact of poultry systems. Professor Kyriazakis discussed the importance of genetic change and implications on performance; if reducing the environmental impact of production is an objective, then genetic change should maintain or improve performance. As most of the carbon footprint of poultry systems is associated with feed production, alternatives to imported soybean meal need to be identified. However, these alternatives may not reduce overall nitrogen excretion, and therefore, he highlighted the need for a balanced approach when considering the environmental impact of poultry systems.