Grass researchers at the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute have commenced work to identify traits in perennial ryegrass associated with improved nitrogen use efficiency as part of a partnership with University College Dublin, Munster Technological University and Teagasc on the DAERA/DAFM funded project BIOS4Grass.

The project will also test and evaluate three classes of bio-based products that could replace/reduce chemical fertilizers and pesticides in perennial ryegrass and multispecies swards.

A specific objective of AFBI’s research on the project is to identify ryegrass with combined improvements for root and shoot traits known to be linked to nutrient use efficiency, resilience to climate change and productivity. Advanced genomic and 3D root imaging techniques will be applied to identify associations between variant root:shoot characteristics in ryegrass and identify candidate varieties to take forward for use on farm.

Dr Gillian Young, leader of AFBI’s forage grass breeding research programme says, “as grassland scientists, we need to focus on supporting farmers in Northern Ireland to grow the grass they need to feed their livestock and maintain food security, but also reduce their reliance on expensive, greenhouse-gas releasing nitrogen fertilizers. The development and introduction of grass varieties with new improved traits will be an important part of a strategic ‘Grassland toolbox’ that taken together with other measures can help us achieve this aim.”

AFBI geneticist Adam Gauley brings a new focus to the work in AFBI’s grass breeding research programme. Adam says ‘using molecular techniques to identify SNPs that confer to root traits will enable identification of germplasm which will cope better with increasingly difficult growing conditions, such as drought and waterlogging’.

AFBI’s forage grass breeding programme, based at Loughgall in Co. Armagh, has been hugely successful with 21 varieties currently included on the Recommended Grass and Clover Lists for England and Wales (RGCL) and nine recommended for use in ROI. AFBI Crossnacreevy tests varieties in a range of herbage species to determine if they are novel varieties and to assess their agronomic performance. AFBI is proud to participate in collaborative projects like BIOS4Grass that can enable the development and adoption of innovative scientific approaches to the value of PRG varieties for local use, promoting positive environmental impact, whilst maintaining productive ruminant systems.

The grass breeding programme at AFBI Loughgall is co-funded by DAERA and commercial partner Barenbrug. The variety testing work at AFBI Crossnacreevy is co-funded by APHA, BSPB and DAERA.