AFBI's Omagh vet lab completes vital refurbishment

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 21st Oct 2024, 14:34 BST
The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) veterinary laboratories in Omagh have resumed full services after major repairs and upgrades to the fabric of the building.

These facilities provide a postmortem and diagnostic sample testing service providing crucial local support to the veterinary industry and livestock farmers in the west, north and southeast of Northern Ireland.

Scientists at AFBI Omagh carry out examinations of deceased farm animals to provide a diagnostic service for vets and farmers and provide a crucial role in passive disease surveillance, reporting results to vets, as well as issuing general animal health and protection advice in the press.

AFBI experts in the labs at both Omagh and Belfast analyse general results and trends to monitor the geographical spread of new and existing animal diseases, providing the agri-food industry in Northern Ireland with a vital first line of defense.

AFBI Chief Executive, Dr Stanley McDowell said: “I am very pleased to see AFBI’s Omagh veterinary investigation laboratory resume full operational capacity. The laboratory delivers a critical programme of surveillance and monitoring for diseases affecting farmed animals, including diseases which have the potential to affect humans, and provides an essential resource to farmers and vets west of the Bann. The scientists based in Omagh have provided a high-quality professional service to the local area for over 50 years, and with these upgraded facilities, we look forward to serving the local community for many years to come.”

The laboratory, based at Beltany Road, Omagh can be contacted on 028 8224 3337 or by emailing [email protected].

