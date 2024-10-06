AG Agri becomes UFU corporate member

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is pleased to announce that AG Agri has become its newest corporate member.

​AG Agri based in Ballymoney, County Antrim, manufacture and supply automated farm equipment for dairy, beef and poultry farmers.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “We are delighted to welcome AG Agri to our corporate membership.

"They bring a wealth of knowledge to the beef, dairy and poultry industry, and their ability to manufacture their own systems allows for products to be specifically designed for the application they are used for,” Craig Scott added.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott welcomes Adrian Gamble AG Agri as its newest corporate member.

"They will be an excellent addition to the programme an offer great products and services to our members.”

Adrian Gamble AG Agri business owner said: “We are proud to be joining the UFU as a corporate member. Our Business has been supplying automated farm equipment which includes the installation, and servicing of dairy equipment such as rope scrapers and footbaths.

"Our aim is to provide products that evolve to modern day farming and work with the farmers to make their farm operation succeed in productivity and profitability.

"Given our wealth of knowledge and experience within the industry both locally and in the UK, we have listened to the farmers and redesigned where needed,” Adrian Gamble added.

“Our farmers and clients can trust in the quality and reliability of our own in-house manufactured equipment. Although our main product, the AG scraper system is aimed towards dairy cows, the business can cater for beef, poultry and other tailored made solutions.”

Corporate membership is aimed at any businesses who are akin to agriculture, relying on the primary producer for their own livelihoods.

This ranges from large multinationals like supermarkets and processors, to the small, one person rural accountants/solicitors that have a vested interest in the UFU securing a viable and sustainable agricultural industry in Northern Ireland.