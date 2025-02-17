Agricultural leaders urge Treasury to seek solutions on family farm tax

UK agriculture is urging Treasury ministers to be open to seeking solutions as they meet with all four UK farming unions and organisations from across the sector tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss the government’s disastrous family farm tax.

Exchequer Secretary James Murray has asked to meet with the NFU, TFA (Tenant Farmers Association), CLA (Country Land and Business Association) and CAAV (Central Association of Agricultural Valuers). This will be followed by another meeting with NFU Cymru, NFU Scotland and UFU (Ulster Farmers’ Union).

The NFU, NFU Cymru, NFU Scotland, CLA, TFA and CAAV, which represent and advise agricultural businesses right across the UK, have the same message for ministers: We must find a way forward together which is fair, removes the huge risk to British agriculture, including significant emotional and financial pressures, and delivers for UK food security, something the government continues to insist is a priority.

Collectively, the organisations will be discussing potential solutions with Mr Murray. More information on these proposals will be available after the meeting.

Agri leaders are heading to meet the Treasury tomorrow. Photo Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

In a joint statement, the leaders of these organisations said: “Across every part of agriculture and its associated industries, and across every part of the UK, the message to the Treasury is the same – work with us to find solutions. Be prepared to listen not only to the UK’s farmers and growers, but also to food retailers and other companies in the food supply chain who have all said there must be change to this policy.

“We come tomorrow to discuss proposals for that change that we think can help us move forward together in protecting British farming, British family-run farm businesses and, crucially, British food.”