Agriculture needs certainty - Elliott

He told Farming Life that it has been over a decade since the then NI Executive targeted the agri-food sector for growth, courtesy of its economic strategy.

Elliott added:“Whilst aspects of it have been delivered, including the continued strong expansion of our poultry industry, many of the 118 recommendations within the 2013 Going for Growth plan seem like a distant and unfulfilled memory.

“With the constant rotation of staff within the Northern Ireland Civil Service and the stop-start nature of Executive, we’ve only had a properly functioning Executive in two of the last six years, and this has undoubtedly allowed focus to be lost.

Tom Elliott

“Regardless of how any of us voted in the subsequent 2016 Europe referendum there’s no doubt that the result was a momentous outcome,” Elliott added.

“From the very first day it was clear that farming was always going to be one of the sectors most directly impacted by the following decisions and agreements.

“The fact that for so much of the political negotiations we haven’t had a minister in place to champion the sector really has been indefensible.

"And I suspect in years to come will be found to have caused real strategic harm.”

According to the Ulster Unionist representative, Agriculture, like any other sector, requires certainty to thrive.

“And there’s precious little of that at the present moment in time,” he said

“Whilst some issues such as inflation and the surge in prices of food, fuel and fertiliser are largely out of our hands locally, there are other issues such as moulding the very best possible post-Brexit support schemes there for the taking.

“Yet for as long as there is political uncertainty there will be economic uncertainty.”

Meanwhile, there has been much interest and debate about the current EU deal – the so-called Windsor Framework.

Tom Elliott again: “Whilst I readily accept that for some farmers the previous Northern Ireland protocol presented few real challenges, as well as protecting the crucial flow of raw milk across the border into the Republic for instance, for quite a few others it was simply unworkable.

“Sourcing seeds, selling cattle and easily importing parts from GB were all faced with totally unwarranted obstacles and delays.

"As my Party currently assesses the detail and implications of the latest framework, we remain acutely mindful that when it comes to trade, the data regarding the sale of our agricultural output shows that the largest proportion of our farming and food sales are made within the UK.

“Sales within Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK comprise 70% of the total, compared to little over a quarter with the EU. So of course the larger UK market must continue to remain our priority.”

He concluded: “But there is no doubt in my mind that farmers are best led and represented by a local Minister sitting as part of a local Executive.

“Farming is going to face some real challenges over the coming years and as focus and pressure continues to ramp up regarding broader environmental considerations and carbon emissions I really think it’ll be imperative to have a leader at the top of our local Department of Agriculture,” added Elliott.