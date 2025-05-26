“Agrifood can thrive if we embrace a partnership approach at pace” - Pilgrim’s Europe looks to the future at Balmoral Show

The comments came on the opening day of the Balmoral Show, where Pilgrim’s Europe held its annual celebratory reception. Pilgrim’s Europe welcomed customers, suppliers, and fellow industry professionals for an afternoon of networking, discussion and refreshments courtesy of the Pilgrim’s Europe culinary team.

Speaking at the reception, Justin Coleman, Poultry Business Unit Director, Pilgrim's Europe shared highlights of the year so far for the leading European food company.

“This year’s Balmoral Show feels even more special as we celebrate two very important occasions, the recent launch of new Better Chicken Commitment product lines and 50 years of our operations in Dungannon.

“We’re focused on continually driving higher welfare and sustainability standards through a science-based approach, and we’re proud to work closely with over 450 Northern Ireland farmers daily to push best practice even further. With this comes the honour of supplying every major retailer and food service outlet across the UK and Ireland with quality Northern Irish chicken.”

Looking to the future, Justin added: “We are continuing to invest in new ways of doing things, pushing the boundaries of innovation, striving for even higher standards while also maintaining affordability for families at mealtimes. What industry needs, to continue on this success journey, is for policy support to progress at pace alongside us.

“Northern Ireland is a powerhouse of agriculture excellence. Constructive collaboration across government departments and industry can help unlock the solutions needed across planning, infrastructure and the environment to allow our agrifood industry to thrive and grow in the most sustainable way.”

The theme of celebrating agricultural excellence continued at the show, with the Pilgrim’s Europe Grower Awards. These awards recognise those farmers who achieved top performing results over the past year across a range of categories.

Justin Coleman added: “Our network of farming partners continues to impress and deliver exceptional performance on a global scale. These producers continuously demonstrate a commitment to quality, welfare and sustainability. The awards are an opportunity for us to celebrate the vital contribution of our supply chain partners and on behalf of Pilgrim’s Europe, I want to congratulate each of this year’s winners.”

1 . 2. Pilgrim’s Europe culinary team at the Balmoral Show..JPG Pilgrim’s Europe culinary team at the Balmoral Show. Photo: Kelvin Boyes Photo Sales

2 . 4. Pilgrim's Europe Grower Awards at the Balmoral Show.jpeg Pilgrim's Europe Grower Awards at the Balmoral Show. Photo: PressEye Photo Sales

3 . 1. Pilgrim’s Europe President Ivan Siqueira (C) Agriculture Director Fábio André Brancher (R) and Poultry Director Justin Coleman (L) are pictured at the Balmoral Show..JPG Pilgrim’s Europe President Ivan Siqueira, Agriculture Director Fábio André Brancher and Poultry Director Justin Coleman are pictured at the Balmoral Show. Photo: Kelvin Boyes Photo Sales