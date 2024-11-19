Around 140 people attended a conference organised by AgriSearch to mark the 25th Anniversary of GrassCheck.

Following an introduction by AgriSearch Chair Professor Gerry Boyle, proceedings started with a video featuring GrassCheck farmers highlighting the importance of good grassland management and the value of the GrassCheck programme.

Sinclair Mayne discussed the evolution of GrassCheck from 1999 to 2016. Work done previously had highlighted the vast difference between what grass could be grown on farms and what was actually being utilised. Prior to this there had been no monitoring of grass growth at a national level to monitor performance. The initial plots were established at Hillsborough, Greenmount and Crossnacreevy.

The new programme soon proved its worth when in 2002 GrassCheck measured a 32% reduction in grass growth that year due to weather conditions. The evidence was used to secure £4.6M in weather aid.

In 2004 the GrazeGro model was developed to predict future grass growth. At this time three farm sites were added to the programme at Fintona, Portaferry and Ballymoney.

The evidence of a long grass growing season provided by GrassCheck was essential in securing Northern Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation in 2007. From 1997-2016 grass growth on the GrassCheck plots averaged 11.3t DM/ha with a large variation between years. The lowest growth of 8.1t DM/ha was recorded in 2002 and the highest growth of 13.6t DM/ha was recorded in 2016.

Jason Rankin then spoke about second phase of GrassCheck which saw farmers being brought on board in 2017. Initially 35 dairy, beef and sheep farmers were recruited. This has since expanded to 53 farmers. In addition to the weekly bulletin in the farming media GrassCheck uses social media to reach farmers. The GrassCheck Facebook page now has 4,508 followers and its twitter/“X” account has had close to 160,000 post impressions in the last year. This year a weekly email bulletin was launched which includes additional information that isn’t included in the standard bulletin.

Jason Rankin outlined the enormous effort put in by the 50+ GrassCheck farmers and staff at AFBI, CAFRE and AgriSearch to get the bulletin out each week. This includes the farmers measuring their grass, recording the results and posting in grass samples. Plots are mowed at Hillsborough and Greenmount. The AFBI Hillsborough laboratory analyses over 30 samples from the farms and plots each week. AgriSearch staff assemble the data and AFBI use this to predict grass growth for the next two week. CAFRE staff then write the management notes before the finished bulletin is distributed by AgriSearch to the farming press, its website and social media.

Jason Rankin highlighted the variability of grass growth between years and regions.

He noted the need for farmers to be flexible in their management as no two years were the same. He also highlighted a drop on ME and crude protein in the early part of the season which has been recorded over the last three years.

As a result of the on-farm element GrassCheck is now offering much more localised grass growth and weather data that is relevant to every farmer in Northern Ireland.

Following on from the success of this initiative, GrassCheck GB was created as well as similar initiatives on other parts of Europe through the EU SUPER-G project.

After lunch, GrassCheck farmers discussed what they saw as the main challenges for grassland management in another video. Dr Taro Takahashi then discussed the future of grass growth in Northern Ireland. He highlighted the value of long-term research trials such as GrassCheck. He compared growth in the first 10 years of GrassCheck with the second 10 years. The latter had seen better early-season growth, a later peak and greater between-season variability in the summer.

With 25 years of accumulated data he was able to model Grass Growth up to 2100.

This indicates that in the future we can expect to grow an additional 2 tonnes of grass dry matter per hectare. One extra tonne will be produced in the spring and the other in the autumn. The main challenge could be utilising this additional growth at the shoulders of the season. Growth in the summer is likely to become much more variable.

Taro Takahashi also highlighted that in the future fertiliser applications may have to be adjusted according to conditions as there may not always be an economic response (e.g. in cold or dry conditions).

Taro announced plans to develop a county by county forecast in 2025 with improved advice on fertiliser. Adjustments were also being made to the forecast model to improve predictions under drought conditions.

Taro also highlighted two new AgriSearch funded PhD Scholarships which will be using the accumulated GrassCheck data set.

Dr David Patterson (Grassland Agronomist at AFBI) spoke on sward adaption and farm resilience. He looked at sward adaption options including re-evaluating grasses, the use of other species such as legume and herbs and the integration of woodland.

He highlighted the potential of Italian and hybrid ryegrasses to provide additional spring growth. He also discussed results from the CloverCheck plots at Hillsborough which show the potential for grass clover swards to provide good yields with lower manufactured N fertiliser rates. He also presented early results from AgriSearch’s ZeroNsile project which highlighted the potential for grass/red clover swards in silage swards.

He also spoke on the potential role of herbs and in particular how plantain trials at Hillsborough had demonstrated that plantain swards grew additional dry matter in the spring and autumn. He also discussed the potential of agro-forestry/silvopasture to improve trafficability by up to 40% providing extra grazing days in the spring and autumn.

David Patterson then discussed different options for various parts of the farm. For example, core grazing areas near the yard which could be sown out in perennial ryegrass, white clover and plantain with the possibility of adding in Italian and Hybrid ryegrasses. Silage fields could be sown out in red clover swards with either perennial or hybrid ryegrass. Wet and heavy fields could be sown out with Festulolium, Timothy and Birds Foot Trefoil. Drought prone fields could be sown with fescues, lucerne, cocksfoot, chicory and plantain. He also highlighted the value of riparian grazable trees such as Willow and Alder in run off risk areas.

Silvopasture should be sown out with shade tolerant fescues and subterranean clover.

The final speaker was Dr Brendan Horan from Teagasc. Brendan discussed the increasing importance of grazed pasture given the 54% increase in feed costs since 2021. He also highlighted the increasing extremes of weather. The very wet weather from October 2023 to March 2024 would previously have been considered a once in 80 year event but is now four times more likely, making it a once and 20 year event.

Climate models project increased frequency and magnitude of extremes of flooding, waterlogging and soil moisture deficits.

Brendan discussed results of clover trials at Teagasc’s Ballyhaise College in County Cavan. Grass/white clover reseeds performed significantly better than clover over-sowing and also outperformed grass only reseeds. There has also been a modest improvement in animal performance.

Brendan also discussed the initial results of MultiMilk which is evaluating low N dairy systems at Moorepark. This trial has three treatments; perennial ryegrass monocultures receiving 250kgN/ha/year, perennial ryegrass and clover receiving 125 kgN/ha/year and multispecies swards also receiving 125kgN/ha/year. To date the perennial ryegrass/white clover and multi-species swards have been grown similar growth and quality to perennial ryegrass monocultures with significantly reduced manufactured N fertiliser. Cows on the multi-species swards have produced slightly high yields when compared to the other two sward types.

Brendan Horan concluded saying there was a positive future for resilient diversified grazing systems. The incorporation of clovers in grazing swards is essential, saving N, improving animal performance, reducing production costs and impacts. The incorporation of additional species (MSS; grasses, clovers, herbs) offers added potential to further enhance animal intake and performance, while delivering additional ecosystem services (reduced Nitrogen losses, greater climate tolerance, improved biodiversity, Carbon storage, etc.). He also highlighted the need for future research to stabilise & increase white clover and multi-species swards contributions.

Copies of the slides from the event can be downloaded from the AgriSearch website.

Videos from the event will be uploaded to the AgriSearch YouTube channel in the coming weeks.

